The Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and various other Nest hardware are expected at the upcoming Google launch on October 6. We're expecting to hear all about these gadgets, and previous leaks have suggested you'll be able to pre-order each product straight after the event. According to a new leak from two sources, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available from October 18.

This new information comes from Caschys Blog that we've seen get leaks like this right before. Leaker Roland Quandt has also backed up the information saying, "Caschy confirming what I heard a little while ago." This new information contradicts a previous leak from Front Page Tech that said the phones would be on sale on October 13.

The October 18 date will be for those who pre-order or if you want to buy one when it initially goes on sale. According to this new leak, the Pixel Watch will take a bit longer, which says it'll arrive on November 4. Neither of the leaks clarified the markets they're referring to, but we believe they're referring to the US. It may be this is for multiple markets as that's what Google has done in the past for markets such as Canada, Australia, the UK, Germany, and more.

There's no word yet on what other Google devices the company will be revealing, but it has confirmed it has some Nest hardware to unveil. Leaks have suggested the new cheaper Chromecast model and Nest Wifi Pro mesh router may be revealed; plus, we're waiting on a second-gen wired Nest doorbell that may also appear. If you're planning to tune into the event, be sure to use our how to watch the Pixel 7 launch event guide.