With a heavy dose of Pixel Watch leaks coming into the weekend, consider this a wind change as we head out of it: the Pixel 7 is getting undressed well before Google's event Thursday with leaked spec sheets and ads. Okay, maybe we'll also bring back in some new Pixel Watch intel for dessert.

The spec sheets come sourced from a Taiwanese carrier and were passed through to the Google News Telegram channel (via 9to5Google) which translated one of the sheets. They give some definition to some aspects of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro that we haven't known to date.

Specifically, we're learning here that the zoom numbers have been bumped up from the Pixel 6 series devices even though the rear cameras haven't changed. The same 50MP general purpose sensor that could produce Super Res Zoom stills at 7x on the Pixel 6 will be able to do 8x on the Pixel 7. The 48MP telephoto unit on the Pixel 6 Pro that went for 4x optical zoom and up to 20x with some digital enhancement will be outshined by the Pixel 7 Pro with multiples of 6x and 30x, respectively. Get ready for more camera comparisons once the review units start circulating.

Other specifications, including the display size and memory options, have been previously reported. Both phones will be capable of producing what machine translation calls "Movie Motion Blur," which is theorized to emulate late-model iPhones' Cinematic Mode. The Pixel 7 Pro is the only device billed with Macro Focus.

We can see these two features in action with what appear to be ads intended for the post-release marketing phase as leaked by SnoopyTech on Twitter (via 9to5Google). We're able to infer that "Movie Motion Blur" will actually be called Cinematic Blur as made clear in the Pixel 7 Pro ad. Perhaps it may put the Pixel 6's Action Pan to shame. The ads appear to follow motifs seen in an officially-released ad from Google on YouTube, seen below.

And if you're wondering, yes, the Pixel Watch does appear in its own leaked ad. Highlights include the ability to make calls, make NFC payments, and control smart home appliances.

Which brings us back to Google News on Telegram with another post, presumably from the same source bringing in materials from a Taiwanese carrier, showing off the even more marketing materials for the Pixel Watch — including confirmation of 24-hour battery life and a "What's in the box" diagram that notes the inclusion of two band sizes as well as the magnetic charging cradle with USB-C connector.

Good news for those sitting on the edge of their seats, biting their fingers for every new development: I have a feeling the next three days will have plenty in store for y'all.