The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will launch on October 6, and by now, we mostly know everything about the phones that there is to know. Google itself saw to that, too, as the company extensively teased its latest and greatest phones as early as May, and some leaks did the rest. Now, a new set of renders reveals what the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will look like from the front.

The new images come courtesy of Ishan Agarwal and 91mobiles, who have teamed up to leak renders showing the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro from the front and back. Looking at the front, we are still presented with the same design first established by the Pixel 6 series. You have the centered punch-hole selfie camera at the top and an ever-so-slightly bigger bezel at the bottom. However, it looks like Google managed to shrink the size of all the bezels around the phone compared to the Pixel 6, as the Pixel 7 looks considerably more modern than its predecessor.

The Google Pixel 7

On the Pixel 7 Pro, the difference is not as clear, but that's because both the Pixel 6 Pro and the 7 Pro come with curved screens, naturally minimizing the bezels on the sides of the displays. It's possible that the bottom bezel will be just a tad smaller on the 7 Pro, though it's hard to tell from the render.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro

On both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, we can see another interesting tidbit. The frame will change its color depending on which color you choose for the back plate. While you could have gleaned as much from the images and videos Google itself published, these new leaked images make clear that you will be able to tell which color your phone has right from the front. In contrast to that, all Pixel 6 models came with black bezels, while only the Pixel 6 Pro offered bezels in the device color like what we see on both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

We’ve seen the Pixel 7 Pro’s front in a Pixel Superfans insider event advertisement, but that was only a low-resolution, small image that made it even harder to spot any differences. Other than that, we already know a great deal about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, safe for details on the new Tensor G2 chip that they will have. The new SoC is presumably pretty similar to the first-generation Tensor, but it might pack some interesting machine-learning capabilities that aren't part of the Pixel 6's chip. Either way, we're only about a week away from Google's launch event, so we will learn more about the phones soon.