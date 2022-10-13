The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are finally here, making an impressive debut with some big improvements over their predecessors. If you waited patiently for reviews to drop before pre-ordering, today's the day to hit that add-to-cart button. If you aren't sold on a retailer, Google's trade-in program offers an enticing deal for anyone looking to ditch their older hardware. In fact, with the right phone, you might be able to get your Pixel 7 — or even a Pixel 7 Pro — completely free.

Let's start with the Pixel 7, as it's much easier to hit $600 on a trade-in than it is to hit $900. Google's smaller flagship is an incredible buy this year, with an improved design and some excellent new features. Samsung users can celebrate here, as the entire S22 series and the S21 Ultra can score you $600 in rewards toward your new phone. The rest of the S21 family, along with some of the S20 models, don't quite reach the same mark, but if you're willing to throw in as little as $50 of your own cash, you'll have a shiny new phone on your doorstep in just a few days.

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners can get between $400 and $500 off the Pixel 7 or 7 Pro when upgrading — not bad for a year-over-year upgrade — with slightly smaller amounts for the Pixel 5, 4 XL, and 4 series. And if you — or a friend or partner — are looking to switch from iOS to Android, Google's trade-in values are incredible. Hardware as old as the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 12 can get you around $600 in cash, depending on your storage level.

If you're trying to score a Pixel 7 Pro for free, your options are a little more limited. That said, it's not impossible with the right phone. Recent Apple hardware — the iPhone 13 Pro Max in particular — as well as the aforementioned Galaxy S22 Ultra all qualify for at least $900 in trade-in value. In fact, higher storage tiers for the S22 Ultra actually net you above $900, so you can spring for the 256GB of 512GB variants of the Pixel 7 Pro.

These are higher values than Google offered during the pre-order period, so if you waited — and you're willing to part with some not-so-old hardware — you've been rewarded for your patience. We were pretty impressed with both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, awarding both phones our coveted Most Wanted award. If you're ready to get all the AI power brought to the table by Tensor G2, hit those Google Store links to pick out your device. Consider spending your savings on some great Pixel 7 cases — you'll want to protect your investement to put towards your next new smartphone.