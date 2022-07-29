Google’s Pixel 6a took everything we liked about the Pixel 6 and made it more affordable, but with it now here, it's time to look forward to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. While Google's most recent Pixels are easily among the best Android smartphones you can buy today, there's still plenty of room for improvement from the Pixel 7 series. Today we learn about one little tweak that may be in the works, as recently discovered debug code suggests the Pixel 7 could get something we haven’t seen since on a Pixel since the second-gen models in 2017 — a Hall effect sensor.

Flip covers can both help keep our screens safe and make it super easy to access our phones, but for them to work well, a phone needs to be able to detect when the cover is open or closed. That's often accomplished by placing a magnet in the edge of the cover itself, and giving the phone the ability to sense when that magnet's nearby — which is exactly what a Hall effect sensor measures.

As Esper blog editor Mishaal Rahman points out, some debug documentation making reference to the Pixel 7 also mentions a Hall effect sensor, which strongly suggests the phone will have one on board.

Curiously, the Pixel 6a could have a hidden Hall effect sensor, as well, and while its hardware spec sheet doesn’t list its presence, there are drivers for it in the phone's software. Perhaps a detailed teardown will answer our questions, but we haven't spotted any sensors yet. If the Pixel 7 does end up shipping with a Hall effect sensor, it seems reasonable that Google could follow through with a flip cover of its own.