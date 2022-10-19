The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are packed to the brim with features, making them among the best Android phones on the market. However, Google has not just stuffed these phones with high-end hardware and features. It has also focused on security, with the Titan M2 chip inside them certified under Common Criteria PP0084. This standard is also used for hardware security components in SIM cards and debit/credit cards. For added peace of mind, the company is even bundling free VPN service for up to five years with these phones, but it is listed as "coming soon." How soon, though?

A Google One support document (via 9to5Google) states that the Pixel 7 series will gain access to the free VPN in December 2022. You will be able to access the feature through the Google One app even if you are not a subscriber. Do note that Workspace and certain supervised accounts are not eligible for the free VPN by Google One. Additionally, Pixel 7 users in India and Singapore cannot use the VPN, likely due to local laws.

Google already bundles the VPN service with 2TB or higher Google One plans. It notes in the support document that the free VPN on the Pixel 7 won't impact the pricing for users on Google One Premium plans. So, don't expect the price of your subscription plan to go down just because you got the latest Pixel. On the positive side, you can use the VPN on multiple devices, while Pixel 7 users are limited to using the VPN on their phone itself.

While not mentioned, the VPN service should release as a part of the December 2022 Feature Drop. It should also include Clear Calling for the Pixel 7 series, which aims to filter out background noises while on calls for improved clarity.