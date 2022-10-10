Besides hardware improvements, Google's Pixel 7 lineup pack several new software features. This includes Clear Calling, Photo Unblur, faster Night Sight processing times, Guide Frame, and more. The Tensor G2's next-gen TPU and faster ISP enable many of these enhancements on the Pixel 7 series. But some of these features don't require the additional horsepower, and Google intends on bringing them to the Pixel 6 series down the line.

Google confirmed to PhoneArena that selected Pixel 7 features like Clear Calling, Guided Frame, and the "silence" quick phrase will make their way to Tensor-powered Pixel phones later this year. Clear Calling reduces the background noise to deliver a better phone call experience. The feature won't be available on the Pixel 7 series at launch, though—it will arrive later this year with the December Feature Drop. Presumably, it should land on the Pixel 6 series at the same time. As for Guided Frame, it is an accessibility feature that will help people with poor eyesight to take better selfies using audiovisual cues, all without having to rely on other people.

While the Pixel 6 series won't get the improved SuperRes Zoom from the newer Pixel phones, it will get the enhanced Real Tone algorithm. The improvements will be directly integrated into Night Sight and Portrait modes. Further, Google intends to enable Pixel Buds Pro's Spatial Audio functionality on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro through a future Feature Drop. Lastly, the At a Glance widget enhancements and Audio Message Transcription feature will arrive on the Pixel 4a and all newer models.

Sadly, if you were hoping the big G would also bring Face Unlock from the Pixel 7 series to the Pixel 6, that's not going to happen.

Seemingly, Google will roll out most of these features with the December 2022 Feature Drop. So, if you were planning to upgrade from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 7 for these new features, you may want to wait instead.