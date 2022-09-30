Google is preparing to show the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro to the world on October 6. While we’re pretty sure they’re going to be among the best Android phones, the most recent leaks tell us that they’re not going to be a big upgrade over the Pixel 6 series. Google does seem to work on improving many of the small details, though. The latest findings point at support for dual eSIM and face unlock.

As spotted by Android expert Mishaal Rahman, Google listed the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro (panther and cheetah, respectively) on the Google Play Console. While the company has since pulled the entries, Rahman was able to pull some interesting tidbits from the publicly available data.

Both new Pixel models support eSIM MEP (short for Multiple Enabled Profiles). This means that they are able to have two active eSIM profiles activated simultaneously, emulating the dual SIM capabilities of previous Pixels, which relied on one physical SIM card and one eSIM profile to provide this functionality. MEP would allow the Pixel 7 series to go without a SIM card tray while still offering dual SIM support. It’s unclear if Google will release variants without a tray, though. It might just be preparation for a move like this in a future product.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro listings also reveal that both phones come with support for “android.hardware.biometrics.face,” which confirms that some form of biometric face unlock is on board. It’s not exactly clear how the devices will achieve this functionality, as the Pixel 4 and 4 XL were the last Pixel phones to declare support for proper secure face unlocks.

It’s possible that Google has some new hardware built into the phones that enables this, or the company has improved the algorithms it uses for software-based face recognition. Another option is that Google is offering fingerprint-aided face recognition, meaning that it could lower the threshold for successful fingerprint unlocks when the right face is recognized. Whatever solution Google has planned, it’s good to see given that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro’s fingerprint scanners are incredibly finicky and slow.

The listing also confirms some key specs uncovered earlier. The Pixel 7 will have 8GB of RAM and a screen resolution of 1080x2400 with a density of 420dpi. The Pixel 7 Pro will come with 12GB of RAM and a 1440x3120 screen with 560dpi. Both phones come with Google’s new Tensor G2 chipset, which is now confirmed to be configured with two super-big ARM Cortex-X1 at 2800MHz, two big A76 at 2250MHz, and four small Cortex-A55 cores at 1800MHz. This represents a tiny upgrade compared to the first-generation Tensor chip, but we hope that this will mean that it’s less prone to overheating.