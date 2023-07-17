If you're looking to save a bit on your monthly phone bill while getting your hands on one of the best Android phones available, Mint Mobile's got a heck of a deal on Google's flagship smartphones that are more than worth checking out. Offering solid value for the money, Mint's got a special offer that not only gets you six months of free service when you sign up with the carrier but also either the flagship Pixel 7, at its lowest price in months or its premium sister phone, the Pixel 7 Pro.

Taking $200 off these excellent little devices, Mint Mobile's offer nets you some good savings on both Google's latest phones and your monthly phone bill. When you grab one of Google's phones, they'll take 50% off your 12-month service bill (essentially giving you six months of free service) along with the $200 discount on each phone. That means you can get the Pixel 7 for as low as $490 or the Pixel 7 Pro for as low as $790. You'll have to bring your old number over to Mint, but considering that's required of almost all wireless carrier deals, that's no surprise.

Google Pixel 7

With the price Mint is offering the Google Pixel 7 in this deal, it can easily be ranked as one of the best budget phones you can get right now. It's an intuitive device that combines the ingenuity and simplicity of Google's services with a reliable and well-performing smartphone, featuring a refined design that offers a solid upgrade over the Google Pixel 6. The cameras have been slightly upgraded, and the hardware has been fine-tuned to deliver more consistent and responsive performance. Considering it's the same price as the previous gen model, it's an excellent phone for the money, and compared to the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which goes for $300 more, it's a great choice for those who aren't quite ready to dish out the cash for the premium option.

If you qualify for a payment plan through Affirm, you can get 12 months of service and the Pixel 7 for as low as $41/month with the 5GB plan. The price per month does go up if you choose a higher data plan, however, Mint's taking 50% off each plan's pricing. If you don't qualify for the Affirm payment plan — or just don't want the hassle of a monthly plan — you can get Google's flagship phone and the service for as low as $490 upfront — $400 for the phone and $90 for the 5GB plan.

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 $400 $600 Save $200 Google didn't reinvent the wheel with the latest Pixel 7, but did they really need to? Improved cameras, the next-gen Tensor G2 chipset, and Google's wonderfully feature-filled software all come together to deliver Google's best phone in years. With Mint's deal, you can now snag it at its best price in months and get six months of free service. $400 at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro lands its place as our favorite phone right now for a number of reasons. Compared to the Google Pixel 6 Pro, the latest premium option in Google's Pixel line refines what made its predecessor so successful and adds a suite of new features. Add-ons like 30W fast charging, 4K60FPS video recording, and a bevy of Google-centric software upgrades, including automatic call screening and the Pixel Recorder, make this the phone to get if you're after Google's best.

$790 might not seem extra low, but this matched the Prime Day sale you just missed last week, which brought the Pixel 7 Pro down to $700. The plan is $90, so either you can consider this $110 off the phone with free service or $200 off the phone with a $90 prepaid plan. Either way, this lets you save big while grabbing the best camera on Android today.

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 Pro $700 $900 Save $200 Google's Pixel 7 Pro refines the Pixel experience after the 6 Pro's initial stumbles last year, improving stability and taking the camera prowess to new levels with image fusing and 4K60fps video on all cameras. These new add-ons make it a stellar phone, and Mint's offer lets you grab one at its best price in months. $200 off at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile's been doing a great job getting our attention with some of the deals they've been offering, and their service features some of the most affordable plans you can go with. It's not uncommon to find Mint Mobile's best phones on sale; however, the deals they're dropping on the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are impressive. These deals offer a great way to save a chunk of money on your monthly phone bill, and while Mint's service may not come with all the bells and whistles you'd expect from the likes of T-Mobile or Verizon, it's reliable and solid enough to warrant a try. Even if you're not quite sold, they offer a free 7-day trial that you can set up on your own phone right now before you go all-in on a new plan and new phone.