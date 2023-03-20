Source: Google Google Pixel 7 $350 $600 Save $250 The Google Pixel 7 is down to its best price yet, just $450 with no strings attached. At Best Buy, if you want to activate it on one of four eligible carriers, you can get it for as low as $350. This fantastic phone will give you everything you need, from a great display to an awesome camera system, and you'll be at the front of the line when it comes to new Android versions and features. $450 at Amazon $350 at Best Buy with activation $450 at Google Store

The Google Pixel 7 is a fantastic phone, and it now has a price to match — you can get it for as little as $450 without any type of extra requirements, or if you don't mind activating your phone right away, it can be had for as low as $350. While the Pixel 7 offered by Best Buy is still unlocked, the preferential price is offered only if you activate the device right away on AT&T, Google Fi, T-Mobile, or Verizon.

Why you'll love the Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 is easily one of the best smartphones on the market right now. It runs on the Google Tensor G2 processor and 8GB of RAM, which gives this phone zippy performance while gaming, using apps, multitasking, and more.

You can get it with 128GB of storage space or 256GB. The latter is available for $550 or $450 with Activate Today at Best Buy. The camera system is pretty awesome on this particular phone, thanks in part to Google's software working its magic to make the pictures as beautiful as they can be, although the 50MP sensor behind the main lens surely helps too.

This 6.3-inch phone will deliver everything you need, from endless hours of texting, to social media, streaming movies and music, and all the calls you need to take.

Since you're saving at least $150 on your order, you should also look into buying a Google Pixel 7 case to protect it from any bumps and drops — there are a lot of truly great options out there.