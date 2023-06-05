Source: Google Google Pixel 7 If you're in the market for a new smartphone, the Google Pixel 7 should be at the top of your list, especially now that it comes with a $100 gift card from Amazon or Best Buy. With its powerful Google Tensor G2 chip, you can enjoy lightning-fast performance and seamless multitasking capabilities, making it perfect for busy professionals who need to get things done quickly. Now's the best moment to purchase a Pixel 7, so go ahead and add it to your cart. $599 at Amazon with $100 gift card $599 at Best Buy with $100 gift card

The Google Pixel 7 is an excellent phone, and it's now available with a fantastic deal at Amazon and Best Buy. All colors and storage variants of the Google Pixel 7 are retailing for their suggested price of $599 right now, which has already earned acclaim as one of the best values in Android flagships, but to sweeten the deal, Amazon and Best Buy are throwing in $100 in the form of a gift card that you can use to buy whatever you want.

Why you'll love the Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 offers top-of-the-line performance and lots of smart capabilities, making it a prime choice for those who are after one of the best Android phones available. Google's in-house Tensor G2 processor ensures the phone is fast and secure while powering useful AI features like Hold for Me and second-to-none voice typing to deliver an unparalleled user experience.

Moreover, the Pixel 7's camera system offers fantastic photo and video quality. The 50MP primary camera, alongside the 12MP ultrawide, will deliver some pretty great pictures, even at night. Its 6.3-inch display is super sharp and incredibly responsive, providing a fantastic platform for gaming, scrolling through social media, and whatever else you want to do. Just be aware that the phone tends to get a bit hot when you use it for a long period of time, especially if you're also charging it at the same time.

This phone's battery life is pretty decent, although it's not fantastic. But even if the levels drop, the Pixel 7 supports 20W fast charging, so you'll get back to 100% in no time. You might also want to look into getting a case for your Pixel 7 with the $100 you get on that Amazon or Best Buy gift card — after all, the last thing you want is to smash your awesome new phone before you even get to enjoy it properly.