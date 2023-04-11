Source: Google Google Pixel 7 $350 $600 Save $250 For this price, there's virtually no reason to go for any other PIxel model. The PIxel 7, Google's flagship smartphone, offers a stellar experience with the Tensor G2 processor for improved performance, the advanced Pixel Camera to take better pictures and videos, and stellar battery life. If you've been waiting to grab the Pixel 7 on sale, this is your chance to get it at its cheapest price yet. $350 at Best Buy with activation

The Pixel 7, Google's flagship smartphone, started with what the Pixel 6 did best and took it up a notch with a host of improvements to streamline the phone's overall experience. These upgrades, along with a more refined design, are what make it so appealing. It's easily one of the best Android phones available since it delivers on what helped Google cement their position in the smartphone race – user-friendly features paired with stylish yet simplistic design choices in a snappy, responsive phone.

Its standard $600 price tag already makes it one of the best phones for the value, but this incredible deal takes this handheld to must-buy territory, dropping the Pixel 7's price tag down to just $350. You'll have to activate the phone at the time of purchase to get the best deal — otherwise, it's still a good value at $450 — but you don't have to add a line or upgrade your plan, and Best Buy's activation policy covers most major carriers in AT&T, Google Fi, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Why the Google Pixel 7 is worth your money

The Pixel 7 is a ridiculously good choice for anyone looking to get a new Android phone. From a price to performance perspective, it delivers an incredible device that performs well across the board thanks to refinements in both hardware and design. For starters, the new Google Tensor G2 chip bumps up the speed and responsiveness by quite a bit over its predecessor, offering one of the best user experiences to date in a smartphone.

This upgrade alone adds a ton of versatility to Google's already impressive line of smartphones, including hardware enhancements and user interface changes that aim to improve the functionality of the phone in general. Some notable upgrades are enhancements to the camera's Night Sight for better picture taking in the evenings, the addition of the free Magic Eraser tool, and the ability to use two eSIMs at the same time.

An updated OS isn't the only reason these phones are some of the top-rated on the market. What the Pixel phones do best is provide a great user experience, taking the simplicity of what Google software is known for and packaging it all up in an impressively powerful little smartphone. Whether you're looking for a phone to take great photos and videos, connect to your Pixel Watch and other Google Home smart tech, or one that makes it easy to manage your Google Drive docs for work or school, the Pixel 7 does all of it flawlessly.

If you're all-in on the Google ecosystem, there's no reason to go with any other Android phone. While other options are of course integrated with Google apps and services, none do it quite as well as the Pixel phones. The Google Pixel 7 has it all, and then some, with a super user-friendly setup that comes loaded with all the bells and whistles — and for just $350, it's an absolute steal that shouldn't be skipped if you're in the market for a new phone.