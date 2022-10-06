Today, at Made by Google 2022, Google has announced that its VPN will be free to all Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users later this year.

Previously exclusive to those subscribed to Google One's 5TB or higher plans, all you'll need now is one of Google's latest phones. While it barely squeaked into our list of the best VPNs for Android thanks to no location choice and few extra privacy tools, we noted that it was excellent for people who just wanted a no-frills VPN that just works.

While we don't know much about the VPN's implementation on the Pixel 7 just yet, Google has confirmed that it won't change the price or benefits of its Google One subscription. This inflexibility is a bit of a letdown, as those who own a Google One subscription and a Pixel 7 will find their subscription devalued since the VPN will be free on these devices.

We're also unsure how many countries the VPN will be accessible in. Google confirms in their announcement tweet that it won't be available in all countries but has yet to specify which.

Overall, this is an excellent decision from Google. While Google One's VPN lacks features, free access might change the VPN landscape. Including it for free will massively broaden its adoption, assuming enough people buy into the Pixel 7.

