Get your new Pixel 7 running at its best

Preorders of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are live, and over the coming days, more of you will be able to sit down and play with your new devices as they ship. However, there are a few key settings you should change right away. Even if you're a veteran of the Pixel 6 and Android 13, these tips will help you make the most out of your new phone.

While none of these tips are necessary to operate your Pixel 7, they will make your experience smoother.

1. Turn on Hold for Me

Hold for Me might be the best Pixel feature around. When activated, it allows you to go about your day while you're waiting on hold. Your Pixel 7 notifies you as soon as a person connects on the other end. However, it's only available in the U.S., Australia, and Canada. If there's one feature you must activate from this list, it's this one.

Open the Phone app. Tap the three-dot menu button in the upper-right corner of your screen Tap Settings from the drop-down menu. Tap Hold for Me. 2 Images Close Toggle the Hold for Me switch to on. Close

2. Enable notification history

When you check your notification history, you can also check missed notifications without switching between apps. It's best to turn it on as soon as you start using your new Pixel 7, as you can't check notifications before activation.

Open the Settings app. Tap Notifications. 2 Images Close Tap Notification history. Toggle the Use notification history switch to on. 2 Images Close

To check your notification history, swipe down from the top of your screen to open the Quick Settings menu. Then, tap notification history in the lower-left corner of your screen.

3. Block spam calls with automatic call screening

Nobody likes spam calls, so it's a little surprising that Google doesn't enable this feature by default. Another Pixel exclusive, it's a vital setting that adds some peace to your life.

Open the Phone app. Tap the three-dot menu button in the upper-right corner. Tap Settings from the drop-down menu. Tap Caller ID & spam. 2 Images Close Toggle the Filter spam calls switch to on. Close

4. Unify your Pixel 7 with dynamic themed icons

Material You has been in public hands since Android 12, but Android 13 rounded out the experience with dynamic-themed icons. Despite being an Android feature, the experience is rather lackluster on anything but a Pixel device.

To try out Material You's dynamic icons, open the Wallpaper & Style menu by long pressing on your Pixel 7's homescreen. Then, toggle the Themed icons switch to run it on.

5. Skip 'Hey Google' with Quick Phrases

Google Assistant is a powerful tool, especially when paired with compatible smart home devices. However, it can become a chore to say "Hey Google" when issuing simple commands. Quick Phrases skips the activation phrase for simple instructions (for example, stopping a timer or answering a call).

Open Assistant and say "Open Assistant Settings." Scroll down and tap Quick phrases. 2 Images Close Toggle each switch to activate the quick phrase. 2 Images Close

Depending on your smart home devices, you may be able to access more Quick Phrases. Tap the Other devices tab from the Quick Phrases menu to browse your options.

6. Change the launcher grid size

Thanks to some fetching widgets and Material You, your Pixel 7's homescreen has the potential for a stunning layout. However, Google sets the default grid size for the Pixel launcher to 4x5, so to utilize your homescreen to its fullest potential, you'll need to resize your app grid.

Open the Wallpaper & Style menu by long pressing on your Pixel 7's homescreen. Then, tap App grid to browse your options (we recommend 5x5).

Left: 4x5 grid Right: 5x5 grid

It's time to get excited about the newest Google Pixel devices

If you've picked up a brand new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, you may have your hands on the Pixel Watch. Pair this with your phone to explore Google's growing Pixel ecosystem.