It's been such a big day for Pixel 7 news, you'd think the actual event was going on right now. Don't bother checking your calendar — it's still September. Although we might have two weeks to go until Google takes the stage, we've heard a new pre-order date and fresh rumors on an official release date. If you're still wondering whether or not you'll pick up the phone, our first official glimpses at the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro case lineup might be enough to sway you one way or the other.

The folks at 9to5Google spotted cases for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro today, and unsurprisingly, the overall design is nearly identical to last year's options. Like with the Pixel 6, Google is sticking to matching color cases, presumably made out of TPE and recycled materials once again. However, there are two apparent differences we can gather from these photos. First, the cases are no longer translucent. Instead, each color matches its corresponding Pixel perfectly. Second, the buttons are now made of hard plastic, not rubber.

Left: Pixel 7 cases in Obsidian and Lemongrass (Chalk not pictured). Right: Pixel 7 Pro cases in Obsidian, Chalk, and Hazel.

Google's accessories have seen their fair share of criticism and controversy over the last year. The cases that arrived with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were known for discoloration and warping, despite the cases avoiding direct sunlight. Former AP editor Ryne Hager did a deep dive into this phenomenon earlier this year, and I'd encourage anyone considering picking up a Pixel 7 to read it. These design tweaks may be enough to result in much better, more resilient cases. The buttons were a major pain point, after all, thanks to the stress each press would place onto the rest of the shell.

Considering the previous case design was flawed from the start, it's probably best to hold off pre-ordering or opt for a third-party case instead. The Pixel 6 series had plenty of great protective options, and we expect the same for the Pixel 7.

Left: Pixel 6 and Pixel 7. Right: Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro.

Unfortunately, if you were hoping to use your Pixel 6 case with your Pixel 7 — since, you know, the phones look pretty near identical — you're out of luck. While both generations seem to be around the same height as one another, the camera bar placement is different in both sizes. Anyone planning on trading in their Pixel 6 will need to buy an entirely new set of accessories alongside the Pixel 7.