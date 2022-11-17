We're big fans of Google ware around here, and while our team debates whether the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro is the superior phone, we generally agree that they're the best Android phones money can buy in 2022. That said, the Google Store's kicking off early Black Friday sales right now, and I have to say, for most people, the Pixel 7 will definitely be the way to go because it'll be your best chance of walking away with a new phone for free.

Most days, the Pixel 7 with 128GB of storage costs $599 and the version with 256GB goes for $699. But from now through at least the long Thanksgiving weekend, Google's taking $100 off the top and will accept trade-in devices that could cover the rest of the purchase price. At most, you'll be paying $499 or $599, depending on size. But if you have the right Pixel, iPhone, or Galaxy device that you're willing to give up, you might be able to score a Pixel 7 for free.

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 $499 $599 Save $100 A better size, flat screen, and wonderful experience make the Pixel 7 the best Pixel to buy right now, but you may not need to spend any money at all with the right trade-in. Combining a $100 discount with enhanced trade-in values, it's not terribly hard to get a Pixel 7 for free. From free at Google Store

As this deal boils down to exactly what phone you have, let's take some of the guesswork out of the deal right now. These are the estimated trade-in values for the recent flagship series; any number over $500 will take you the rest of the way to a free phone after Google's $100 discount. So, the Pixel 6 series, most of the Galaxy S20-S22 series, and any recent iPhone can get you a free Pixel 7 while the Pixel 5 and 4 series will have you paying $100-200 dollars after trade-in.

Google Pixel 6 series: $479-$600

Google Pixel 5 and 5a: $350-$400

Google Pixel 4 series (including 4a): $295-$325

Samsung Galaxy S22 series: $590-$900

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: $489-$550

Samsung Galaxy S20 series: $400-$500

Apple iPhone 13 series: $500-$900

Apple iPhone 12 series: $459-$650

Apple iPhone 11 series: $484-600

Google pulled off the same discount stunt earlier this month, but that extra $100 off makes it far easier to get a free/cheap phone. If you have an even older Pixel you've held onto while waiting for the right Pixel to come along, this is likely your last chance to get any value out of it. Even the carriers no longer value the Pixel 3XL or below to be worth much of anything, and let's face it, if you're still on a Pixel 3, 2, or the OG, it's time to upgrade to the most complete Pixel Google's ever made.

The fervent, self-selecting portion of our audience already knows the value proposition a Pixel 7 brings to the table: a bright, full HD OLED display, user-friendly features galore from Hold For Me to Real Tone, timely software updates with long support windows, and a smooth experience whether you're surfing the web, slashing up virtual villains, or shooting some beautiful 4K60 footage with versatile cameras.

As for the few differences the Pixel 7 Pro offers, you can forget about them. The Pixel 7 is just as much of a Google phone as its big brother, and you're going to pay less for this gift to friends, family, or yourself thanks to this sale, full stop.