Google is getting ready to release the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro on October 4, alongside some further ecosystem products like the Pixel Watch and potentially a new Nest Wifi router. While Google teased its new smartphone series a lot over the past few months, we haven’t had the chance to get a full overview of the hardware inside the handsets. That’s now changing thanks to prolific leaker Yogesh Brar. His leaks confirm that there might not be too many changes to the Pixel 7 compared to the Pixel 6.

According to Yogesh Brar, the Pixel 7 will come with a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED with a 90Hz refresh rate—a tad smaller than the 6.4-inch Pixel 6, but otherwise the same. It’s still possible that the Pixel 7 uses a newer, more modern panel, though. The screen size difference is consistent with a previous leak that claimed that the Pixel 7 would be both a tad smaller and a tad lighter than its predecessor.

The 50MP primary and 12MP ultrawide on the back is also identical on paper, but there is a small upgrade to the 8MP front camera. It’s supposed to be an 11MP camera on the Pixel 7. This is further corroboration for an earlier leak from Kuba Wojciechowski, who dug into pre-release camera software to find these exact same specifications.

The leak also gives us another idea of which storage and RAM configurations to expect. Compared to the 128GB-only Pixel 6, the new phone is supposed to be available in both 128GB and 256GB storage versions. It will still only be coupled with 8GB of RAM, though. The 4,700mAh battery that the Pixel 7 is supposed to get is a tad bigger than the Pixel 6’s 4,614mAh. Coupled with the smaller screen, this could mean slightly better battery life—as long as the new Tensor G2 SoC isn’t more power hungry than the Pixel 6’s first-gen Tensor.

As for charging, we’re looking at the same 30W wired and unspecified wireless charging speeds. There are also supposed to be stereo speakers and support for Bluetooth LE. We presume that Brar talks about Bluetooth LE Audio here.

The Pixel 7 Pro looks to receive even fewer upgrades than the Pixel 7. According to Brar, it will come with the same curved 6.7-inch QHD LTPO-capable OLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz, though it’s possible that the panel itself is a newer model than what we have in the Pixel 6 Pro. The camera game looks virtually identical with a 50MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, a 48MP telephoto zoom, and an 11MP front-facing camera. We’re looking at 12GB of RAM coupled with 128 or 256GB again, though it appears as though we’ll lose the 512GB variant the Pixel 6 Pro was available in. Battery life should be comparable with a similar 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W of wired charging.

With these rumored spec leaks now in the open, neatly summarizing some of the earlier leaks, it would seem that Google has mostly adopted an iPhone-like strategy. It would almost be fair to call the Pixel 7 series the Pixel 6S, as it seems to be a small iterative improvement rather than another big shot like what the Pixel 6 represented compared to the Pixel 5. This might not be a problem for Google, though. The Pixel 6 design is instantly recognizable, and the company seems to have some success with its latest mobile hardware. In that sense, the Pixel 7 could be a safe bet that could help Google cement its position in the market and make it clear that it offers reliable, trusted hardware. Let’s just hope that the Pixel 7 fixes some of the glaring bugs and issues a few Pixel 6 units exhibited.