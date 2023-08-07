Source: Google Google Pixel 7 $450 $600 Save $150 The Pixel 7 is the consummate Android phone, with just the right amount of performance, a great camera system, and Google's pure version of Android OS. With its 6.3" display, it's definitely on the smaller side, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a better handset at this price. $450 at Amazon

Last fall, Google released the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to largely rave reviews. The two handsets essentially took what we liked from the popular Pixel 6 lineup, and further built upon that foundation. Then earlier this year, Google muddied the waters a bit by releasing the Pixel 7a. Sure, the 7a offers a lot of the same features as the 7 and usually costs $100 less, but that can leave customers a bit torn on which model makes the most sense to buy. Hopefully, today's discount should help clear things up a bit. Right now you can pick up an unlocked Pixel 7 on Amazon for just $450 — that's $150 cheaper than retail, and just $6 more than the retailer's current price for the 7a.

Why the Google Pixel 7 should be your next smartphone

For starters, $450 is a crazy-low price for a company's flagship smartphone. Sure, it's not the 7 Pro, but it's also not the 7a. It's as if Apple were to start selling its iPhone 14 for just $450. In our review, we scored the Pixel 7 with a 9 out of 10, calling it the "most refined Pixel yet." It has a beautiful 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display, with 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling, and is powered by Google's Tensor G2 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. This is the same setup Google uses on the much larger Pixel Tablet, which can play top-shelf games and multitask without flinching, so that should tell you all you need to know.

As for other features, you're going to get Google's revered Pixel camera setup, with 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide cameras on the rear. You're also going to have access to modern conveniences like face unlock and a much improved in-display fingerprint scanner, as well as support for Wi-Fi 6e and mmWave 5G connectivity, and NFC for pairing and payments. Of course, you get a more streamlined version of Android than you would from a Samsung or OnePlus, without duplicate apps and unnecessary bloatware, and there's an undeniable synergy when the company makes both the hardware and the software.

Sure, the Pixel 7 isn't perfect — the phone can run hot during heavy processing or charging, and the battery life is middling. And like we said, there isn't a ton that sets it apart from the usually much cheaper 7a, aside from a more premium design and slightly better cameras, so at their normal prices it's a much harder sell. But given today's massive discount, and these minor but noteworthy upgrades, we think the Pixel 7 is the way to go. Grab one while you can at $450, and be sure to check out our roundup of the best Google Pixel 7 cases to protect your new investment.