During its big October launch event, Google gave us a glimpse at an upcoming settings pane that is supposed to come to the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. This Security & Privacy section brings together all security and privacy settings you could need (as the name suggests), and it will give you proactive warnings and recommendations when your phone notices that something is potentially an issue. Google only said that it would roll out later, but in its newest blog post on security gives us a more specific answer: It will come along with the first Android 13 Feature Drop.

Feature Drops, in case you’re not familiar, are Google’s quarterly collections of new features coming to Pixel phones in one fell swoop. The company is currently testing the first Feature Drop as part of the Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release 1 Beta program (QPR for short) on older Pixel phones. If everything goes according to plan, the final version of Android 13 QPR1 will land in December, with the new Security & Privacy settings in tow.

The Privacy & Security panel will give you access to settings like your app security, screen lock, Google Account, Find my device, system and Play Services updates, and more. If Google’s algorithms notice any issues with your settings that could put you at risk, you’ll also get recommendations on how to resolve them.

Esper.io’s Technical Editor Mishaal Rahman noticed that the new Security & Privacy is already bundled as part of the latest QPR1 beta on older Pixel phones, so it’s possible that it will also come to the Google Pixel 6 and older. Google hasn’t confirmed that to us yet, though.

In the blog post, Google further explained how the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are its most secure devices yet thanks to the new Google Tensor G2 SoC, combined with the dedicated Titan M2 security chip. The M2 fulfills the highest standards, making it perfectly suited for storing private credentials and keeping your private data safe. Google says it worked to achieve this for the last three years.

