A new version of Google Camera hit the Play Store yesterday, and while it might be the first update in two months, nothing actually changed for current users. Instead, this new version lays the groundwork for the upcoming launch of the Pixel 6a, set to hit store shelves a month from today. That said, it's not the only new device hiding in the Camera APK, as decompiled files reveal information surrounding the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as well as that mysterious Pixel tablet we're all waiting for.

If you've ever upgraded from one Pixel generation to another, you know Google likes to avoid big camera changes between devices. The Pixel 6 series represented the first significant hardware change to the sensors on the back of the device since the days of the Pixel 2. It looks as though this pattern will continue with the Pixel 7, as Google looks to leave the back sensors unchanged on both of its upcoming phones. That said, the front-facing camera — specifically on the smaller Pixel 7 — could have a pretty significant upgrade.

As spotted by 9to5Google, both versions of Google's next flagship phone series will be capable of recording 4K video using the front camera. While the Pixel 6 Pro is currently capable of that, the smaller, cheaper Pixel 6 is missing this feature. It's unclear if this means the front-facing sensor is the same one found in the Pixel 6 Pro today, though don't be surprised if that's the case. As we've established, modifying camera hardware isn't exactly Google's MO.

If that's not enough to make Pixel 6 fans excited, don't worry — there's some Pixel tablet news here, too. If you've been hoping Google's upcoming slate would be positioned closer to the standard iPad than the iPad Pro, the camera lineup suggests you might be in luck. Reportedly, the Pixel tablet will only sport one lens on the back of the device, avoiding ultra-wide or zoom lenses that — while some might find useful on a tablet — feel far more at home on a smartphone.

This limitation could suggest Google is aiming for entry-level pricing for its next slate, but it's not the only evidence. 9to5Google reports this Camera APK suggests the Pixel tablet will lack 4K video recording at 60FPS, potentially missing out on 4K videos altogether. You can also forget certain Pixel-exclusive features, including Audio Zoom, Slow Motion videos, and Action Pan photos.

Again, these missing features are unlikely to upset too many fans, especially if the tablet does end up being that rumored smart display hybrid device. Personally, if it's between some affordable tablet hardware and a high-end camera system I'll never fully utilize, I'll take the former every time. Who knows — maybe the Pixel tablet will harken back to the days of the Nexus 7.