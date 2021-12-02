The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro heralded a sea change in Google's smartphone strategy. After years of struggling against the tide with off-the-shelf components, the Pixel 6 series truly bring some innovative and class-leading features to the table, primarily thanks to Google's Tensor chip. This also makes Google's upcoming mid-ranger, the Pixel 6a, that much more exciting.

The budget Pixel 'a' phone has kept the lineup interesting, and perhaps even alive, all these years. Google may not have sold millions of Pixel 4a or 5a units like a mid-range phone from Xiaomi or Samsung, but it still has its fan following. The Pixel 6a is still months away from its official unveiling, but leaks and rumors have already given us a fair idea of what to expect from Google's next mid-ranger.

Google Pixel 6a size and design

One significant issue with the Pixel 6 is that despite packing a 6.4-inch display, it is not as compact as it could be. The Pixel 6a could very well fill those shoes and be the compact Pixel 6 that many users have been asking for. Renders show the device as having a design largely similar to the Pixel 6— a dual-tone design with a glass back and a camera visor, albeit in a more compact form with a slightly smaller 6.2-inch display. The device will reportedly measure 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm, with the rear camera bump protruding by another 1.7mm. For comparison, the Pixel 6 measures 158.60 x 74.80 x 8.9mm.

The camera visor on the Pixel 6a will house a dual-camera setup along with an LED flash. Keeping the budget nature of the device in mind, it is understandable that the periscope/telephoto zoom camera won't make the cut for the 6a, with Google opting for a primary and ultra-wide camera setup.

The front of the Pixel 6a will be dominated by a 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display with a punch-hole camera at the center. It will also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, which should hopefully be better than the slow and buggy sensor found on the Pixel 6. Renders also show the all-plastic Pixel 6a without a headphone jack, marking its demise from Google's budget Pixel lineup. That should not be surprising since the headphone jack has all but vanished from other mid-range and premium devices.

Google Pixel 6a specs

Codenamed "bluejay," the Pixel 6a will reportedly pack the same raw horsepower as its bigger siblings in the performance department. It will supposedly feature the Tensor GS101 SoC, the same chip that powers the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. That's a flagship chip with some serious ML and AI-processing power. Google could reduce the chip's clock speed for thermal reasons, but otherwise, the Pixel 6a should punch above its price category in performance. Google reportedly wanted to use the Tensor chip on the Pixel 5, so it makes sense if it goes its own chip inside the 6a.

By using the Tensor chip, Google could also bring some of the exclusive new features from the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro to the 6a like Magic Eraser, Face Unblur, and Live Translate.

There's no word on the amount of RAM, but it is safe to expect Google to include 6/8GB RAM in its mid-range Pixel for 2022. The battery capacity also remains unknown at this point. However, Google's mid-range Pixel devices are always known for their battery life, so hopefully, the Pixel 6a won't disappoint on this front.

The Tensor chip could also allow Google to provide the same level of software support to the Pixel 6a as its bigger brothers: three years of OS updates and five years of security updates.

Google Pixel 6a camera specs

Camera performance has always been one of the strengths of Google's Pixel phones. However, prepare to be disappointed if you expect the Pixel 6a to pack the same primary 50MP camera as seen on the 6 or 6 Pro. A teardown of the Google Camera app points to Google using the same camera sensors on the Pixel 6a as the ones on the 5a, which was first used on the Pixel 3 series in 2018. This means the primary camera will use the 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor, while the 12MP IMX386 sensor will do the ultra-wide duties. The front camera will also remain the same as seen on the Pixel 5a/4a: an 8MP IMX355.

On paper, that doesn't really sound impressive. However, the Pixel 6a will be powered by Google's Tensor chip, so the company could work its magic and extract even more performance from these sensors thanks to its custom ISP. Google likely traded the 50MP primary sensor from the Pixel 6 with its Tensor chip due to cost concerns, so it must be pretty confident about the phone's imaging performance despite the older sensors. Additionally, Google could make up for the older camera sensors by offering Pixel 6's exclusive camera features like Magic Eraser on the 6a.

Google Pixel 6a and Android 12L

The Pixel 6a will most likely be the first device from Google to launch with Android 12L onboard. The update is primarily aimed at devices with a big screen, but it should fix some of the annoying issues and lingering bugs in Android 12. The OS will be released early next year, but the Pixel 6a will launch in Q2 or Q3 2022.

Google launched the Pixel 4a and 5a in August 2020 and 2021. The Pixel 3a was launched in May 2019. The timeline of the mid-range Pixel phone has been affected by the pandemic. If the semiconductor crunch continues well into 2022, Google could once again delay the launch of the Pixel 6a until August.

If not, there's a possibility the new Pixel will make its debut slightly earlier in the year, possibly around May or June. However, it is still too early to speculate on the launch timeframe of the Pixel 6a's release, especially given the pandemic-related supply-chain disruption.

Google Pixel 6a price and availability

The price tag of the Pixel 'a' series has always been its highlight. This year's Google Pixel 5a carried a lower price tag — $ 449 vs. $499 — than last year's Pixel 4a 5G despite packing better specs than it. With the Pixel 6 series starting from $599, it would make sense for Google to price the 6a between $449 and $499. With the Tensor chip and other yearly improvements, the Pixel 6a could be an excellent mid-range offering at that price point.

Since Pixel phones have a niche appeal, Google does not tend to launch them globally. Instead, they are only released in a handful of markets. The Pixel 6 series is only available in eight countries, and the Pixel 6a will likely also see a limited launch in selected countries.

