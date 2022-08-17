In May 2019, Google released one of our favorite phones—the Google Pixel 3a. Taking the excellent software, cameras, and design from the regular Pixel 3 and pairing it with a mid-range processor and plastic body for $400 was incredible, and it started a legacy of brilliant mid-range Pixels that continues to this day. Now that the 3a is three years old, it no longer receives Android updates or security patches. That begs the question, is it time to move on to something new?

Google's newest phone, the Google Pixel 6a, still follows the same formula as its progenitor, only now it comes with the flagship Tensor SoC. The specs overall have improved dramatically after three years, as we can see in the comparison below:

Pixel 3a/3a XL Pixel 6a Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Google Tensor RAM 4GB 6GB Storage 64GB 128GB Display 5.6"/6.0" 60Hz, 1080p 6.1" 60Hz, 1080p Battery 3,000 mAh/3,700 mAh 4410 mAh Rear Cameras 12.2 MP f/1.8 wide lens with OIS and PDAF 12.2 MP f/1.7 wide lens with OIS and PDAF 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide angle lens Front Camera 8MP f/2.0 8MP f/2.0 Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, NFC Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, LTE, sub-6GHz 5G*, NFC Software Launched with Android 9, supported to Android 12 Launched with Android 12, supported to Android 15 Colors Just Black, Clearly White, Purple-ish Chalk, Charcoal, Sage Price starts at $400 $450

*Verizon variant has mmWave 5G.

The 6a has all the expected upgrades over the 3a, like more RAM and storage, a bigger battery, Wi-Fi 6e, 5G, and improved cameras.

Pixel 3a vs. Pixel 6a: Design

Both phones share the design of the flagship they are based on, and while the 3a is still a handsome-looking phone, it doesn't hold a candle to the unique design the Pixel 6 series has adopted. While the 3a is all plastic, the 6a adopts a metal frame for more durability while retaining the plastic back, which is now glossy rather than matte.

The Pixel 3 series had an almost two-tone design, with the top part of the phone surrounding the camera being a slightly different shade to the rest of the phone. The 6a leans into this more heavily, with a black camera bar adding contrast to all models and a different shade of whichever color you choose flanking it.

The trusty capacitive fingerprint reader found on the back of the 3a is gone on the newer phone, which has an optical scanner under the display. Sadly, it's slower and less reliable than the one found in the old 3a, but it still does the job well. The headphone jack is also missing, but in 2022 that's inevitable.

While the 3a is comfortable to hold, and the white model we have has aged wonderfully, there's no denying the superior design of the new model.

Pixel 3a vs. Pixel 6a: Display

The Pixel 3a has a 1080p, 5.6-inch OLED display that runs at 60Hz and can reach a peak brightness of 442 nits, which is quite dim. There was also a large 6.0-inch model, but the rest of the specs remained the same.

The Pixel 6a has a 1080p, 6.1-inch OLED that also runs at 60Hz, and is capable of peak brightness of 500 nits for non-HDR content and 800 nits for HDR content. The displays are similar, save for being able to display HDR content. What does impress is the compactness of the 6a. Thanks to slim bezels and a hole punch, the 6a packs a display that's bigger than the Pixel 3a XL into a body only 1mm taller and wider than the smaller Pixel 3a.

If you own a Pixel 3a, the screen alone probably isn't enough to warrant upgrading to the new phone, but the improvements made are impressive nonetheless.

Pixel 3a vs. Pixel 6a: Performance

This is where we see the most significant difference between the two phones. The Snapdragon 670 paired with 4GB of RAM found in the 3a wasn't bad for its time, and the phone still chugs along happily today. But it can't compare with the flagship-grade Tensor chip in the 6a, which is paired with 6GB of RAM.

Tensor enables incredible features like Magic Eraser, lightning-fast voice-to-text, and high-end performance. Having all that power in a phone this cheap is unprecedented, making the 6a one of the easiest Android phones to recommend. Despite the display being 60hz, everything feels smoother and snappier on the new phone than on the old one.

Another factor in this improved performance is storage. The 3a uses slow eMMC storage, while the 6a gains UFS (ultrafast storage) 3.1, which makes downloading files and opening big apps much smoother than before.

Despite the 3a and 6a having the same primary front and rear cameras, the 6a takes better photos thanks to the enhanced computational photography Tensor is capable of. It also benefits from an ultrawide lens, which affords more flexibility than the older model. While the new camera features like Action Pan are nice, the differences overall are minor.

Pixel 3a vs. Pixel 6a: Software

Currently, both phones run Android 12 with many of the same features, save for those exclusive to the 6a's Tensor chip. There is a crucial difference. The Pixel 3a reached its end of life (EOL) in May 2022 and won't see a software update ever again.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 6a is on the July patch, awaiting the August update. The newer phone will see three Android upgrades up to Android 15 and receive a further two years of security patches. Here lies the main reason to upgrade.

As time goes on, the 3a will become more vulnerable to online threats, while the 6a that replaces it will be kept updated and safe until 2027. Each month and year, the 6a will leave its older sibling behind.

Pixel 3a vs. Pixel 6a: Should you upgrade?

Yes. The answer is that simple. The Pixel 3a is a great little phone, and it's remarkably useable even today. But the battery life has deteriorated after this long, and the lack of ongoing software support is a concern.

Some argue that too much emphasis is placed on security patches, but we disagree. Keeping your phone secure against upcoming threats is vital, especially if the phone is going to be used by someone less tech-savvy. The Pixel 3a has lived a good life, but in our opinion, it's time to say goodnight, sweet prince, and move on to something that will easily last the next half a decade. Maybe a Google Pixel 6a is in your future?

