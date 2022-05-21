Google announced the Pixel 6a at I/O 2022, but the device is only slated to go on sale in a couple of months starting July 28th. Ahead of that, an unboxing video from Google France's retail training unit has surfaced online, giving us a clear look at the retail packaging, the in-box contents, and a quick glimpse at the fingerprint scanner's performance — something Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners might be keen to check out.

The unboxing experience of smartphones nowadays is nothing to write home about and it especially seems routine given the context we see the Pixel 6a in: shop staff familiarizing themselves with its features don't have time for thrills and frills (via r/Android). Like newer iPhones and Samsung flagships, the phone's retail box would be quite slim — a side effect of the company not bundling a power adapter with the device. It does mean that if you intend to buy the device, you will have to buy a USB-C PPS charger separately.

The packaging would be relatively light on content, too: apart from the device itself, it will pack a USB-C cable and a USB-C to A adapter. The quick user start guide, warranty/regulatory papers, and the SIM ejector pin are all bundled together in a box of their own that carries the Pixel 6a and Google Tensor branding. Interestingly, this is the first time that Google is using the Tensor branding on the retail packaging — it is not found on or inside the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro's box.

The Googler in the nearly-3-minute video gives a quick overview of the device's key specs, including a demo of the in-display fingerprint scanner. The Pixel 6's scanner is infamous for its slow performance and buggy nature. The company confirmed that it is using a different scanner on the Pixel 6a and, from the demo in the video, it does seem to unlock the device pretty fast.

With the Pixel 6a not coming out until later this summer, we will likely see more in-depth videos about other details of the device make their way to the internet in the coming days and weeks. We're particularly looking forward to the JerryRigEverything teardown.

