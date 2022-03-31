We know quite a bit about Google’s upcoming mid-range phone already, and now, another Pixel 6a leak is corroborating what we’ve already learned. A picture has been shared by Techxine that’s supposed to show the Pixel 6a’s retail box, indicating that the launch might indeed happen sooner rather than later — maybe right in time for Google I/O 2022?

The image doesn’t really show us anything new about the Pixel 6a, but it confirms what we’ve previously learned about it. If the picture is real, it is another indicator that the Pixel 6a is reusing the same design first introduced by the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, with a Nexus 6P-like camera visor decorating the very top of the back. Based on the reflections the depiction of the black phone on the box is showing, we are almost inclined to think that the back is made of glass, though it could also be glossy plastic as what we’ve seen on parts of the Pixel 3a’s back. The sides could either be plastic or coated aluminum, though previous rumors have pointed at an all-plastic design.

When you look closely, you’ll additionally notice a faint pill-shaped outline around the two cameras in the visor, which would be in line with the previously leaked renders we’ve seen. The LED on the right is coming in the style that was indicated by previous renders, with the Pixel 6a losing the microphone hole and the laser autofocus in its proximity compared to the Pixel 6.

Other than that, this leaked retail box is basically a picture-perfect copy of the Pixel 6 packaging, at least from the parts we can see. The Google logo is at the same centered top position, with the “Pixel 6a” name right below it.

All that said, we need to take this leak with a healthy dose of skepticism. Techxine has only started publishing in December 2021 from what we can see, and it doesn’t seem like the publication has had any exclusive Pixel leaks of this caliber in the past. The low quality of the image doesn’t exactly help the case, as that makes it easier to conceal potential counterfeits. However, given that the design of the depicted phone lines up with previous leaks and the box doesn’t look grossly fake, we’re inclined to think that this is what the Pixel 6a packaging might actually look like.

