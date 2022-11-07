Late in June this year, Google partnered with iFixit to offer genuine replacement components for the Pixel 2 through the Pixel 6. These parts could help any DIY enthusiast or small-scale electronics repair business fix broken Pixels without getting a Google technician involved. Now, replacement components for the Pixel 6a are available on iFixit’s website for the very first time.

There’s a limited selection of components available for purchase on iFixit’s website (via 9to5Google), but they are the ones that are the most likely to be replaced. For instance, a replacement 6.1-inch OLED display costs $99.99, if you purchase a complete Fix Kit. Without the tools, the component alone costs $92.99, making it the costliest Pixel 6a replacement part listed. A charging cable, display adhesive, and battery adhesive are listed separately.

iFixit offers same-day shipping on most of the parts and kits, but there are purchase quantity restrictions for each customer unless you’re an iFixit Pro member.

The Pixel 6a’s GLU7G battery is listed for $40 and a primary camera replacement costs $57, while an ultrawide camera replacement costs $37. Needless to say, the items included in the Fix Kit for each of these are different, but each kit should suffice for the repair intended.

If you are looking to purchase replacement components for your Pixel 6a, or you are a repair technician looking to learn how to fix this model, iFixit has detailed illustrated guides for the following Pixel 6a component replacements:

5G mmWave Antenna

5G mmWave Antenna Cable

Battery

Earpiece Speaker

Front Camera

Loudspeaker

Motherboard

Rear Cameras

SIM Tray

Display

Vibration motor

We hope iFixit adds more Pixel 6a components and Fix Kits to its catalog in the future, but if you are apprehensive about repairing your phone at home, or have never dabbled in microelectronics, we suggest entrusting a professional with the task.