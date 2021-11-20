It's been barely a month since Google announced the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro and put them up on sale. Some customers who pre-ordered the devices on launch day have even yet to receive them. Meanwhile, leaks surrounding the Pixel 6a have already started making their way to the Internet. The budget variant of the Pixel 6 is at least six months away from its official unveiling, but courtesy of 91Mobiles and @Onleaks, we are getting our first look at its renders.

The Pixel 6a will be a cheaper and smaller sibling of the Pixel 6 with a similar design language: glass back with a dual-tone design and a camera visor. The renders confirm the device will feature a dual-camera setup with a single LED flash. At the front, the phone will feature a flat 6.2-inch OLED display with a punch-hole camera at the center. It will also house an in-display fingerprint scanner — one that's hopefully better than the buggy and slow sensor found on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

As for the placement of ports and buttons, the power and volume rockers will be located on the right, with the left only housing the SIM card tray. The USB-C port will be located at the bottom along with two speaker grilles — one for the speaker and another for the microphone. The renders show the Pixel 6a without a 3.5mm headphone jack, which will be a first for a Pixel a phone and mark the port's complete demise from Google's smartphone lineup.

The Pixel 6a will reportedly measure 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm, with the rear camera bump protruding by another 1.7mm. For comparison, the Pixel 6 measures 158.60 x 74.80 x 8.9mm and features a 6.4-inch OLED display, meaning the upcoming budget Pixel phone should be notably more compact. Today's leak does not shed any light on the specs or pricing of the Pixel 6a, though given how extensively Google's phones tend to leak ahead of their launch, it is only a matter of time before that happens.

If spec'd correctly and priced right, the Pixel 6a could very well be the compact Pixel 6 alternative that many folks have been asking for.

