Google Pixel 6a $249 $349 Save $100

It's Prime Day, so the Google Pixel 6a is on sale right now for $249. If you're familiar with the handset, you probably don't even need to read the rest of the article — just hit the link above to grab one (or several). If you're not familiar with it, no worries; we got you. Despite the 7a being released a few months ago, the Pixel 6a is still one of our favorite budget phone deals because it has a lot of features you don't typically see in this range, including great build quality, fast performance, and an excellent camera. It offers a ton of value at its regular price of $349, so at $100 off, it's essentially a must-buy.

Why you should buy the Pixel 6a

We scored the Pixel 6a a 9 out of 10 in our review of the phone, noting that it offered many of the Pixel 6 features in a smaller, more affordable package. The smaller size comes courtesy of a 6.1-inch OLED display, which is far more pocket-able than the 6.8-inch flagships and easier to handle. From a distance, it even looks like the Pixel 6, with its camera visor and two-tone backing, though it's made out of (a very premium) plastic instead of glass. It also has the same Tensor processor, with 6GB of RAM, and in our testing, it felt as snappy as most $700+ phones.

Cameras are typically a crapshoot in the budget phone segment, but that's not the case with the Pixel 6a. It uses a mix of old and new sensors, along with Google's processing prowess, and the end result produces great photos in all lighting conditions. Rounding out the 6a's features are 128GB of storage, IP67 waterproofing rated for 1M of water for 30 minutes, and up to two days of battery life. There's no wireless charging, though, and the fingerprint sensor can be kind of sluggish. And while we're mentioning caveats, the entire Pixel 6 line is known for having connectivity issues in poor-signal areas.

But if you can deal with the quirks, you probably aren't going to see a better bang for your buck, phone-wise, this Prime Day. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on an unlocked Pixel 6a — at least one that didn't require same-day activation or other carrier hoops to jump through. If you happen to grab one (or several), be sure to check out our roundup of the best Pixel 6a cases and Pixel 6a screen protectors for additional protection.