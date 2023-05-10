Source: Google Google Pixel 6a $344 $449 Save $105 The Pixel 6a was already an incredible deal at $450, but one year later, it's getting a new lease on life. At $350, the 6a remains a fantastic alternative for anyone who finds the Pixel 7a just out of their price range this year. And, of course, it continues to provide the best camera you can find on a smartphone under $400. $344 at Amazon $350 at Google Store $400 at Best Buy

It should come as no surprise that Google brought some heat to I/O this year. In addition to finally giving us some real details on the Pixel Tablet it announced last year, it also finally debuted the long-rumored Pixel Fold alongside its latest Pixel 7a smartphone. But even the cheapest of these devices will still cost you $500, and in today's economic climate, that could be just a bit too much for some consumers. Thankfully, Google is holding onto one of its best phones from last year, as the Pixel 6a gets a permanent price cut to $350 starting today.

Why you should still consider the Google Pixel 6a

While all of today's attention for A-series products is likely focused on the Pixel 7a, this price cut is just as important to Google's lineup. The Pixel 6a remains a great phone, even one year later. The first-gen Tensor chip isn't quite as fast or powerful as its successor, but it's good enough to get you through nearly any task you could throw at it. It may be lacking that aluminum-covered camera bar, but the rest of the design matches up well with the Pixel 7a. And while a 90Hz display and wireless charging are both excellent quality-of-life improvements on this year's phone,

At a new baseline price of $350, the Pixel 6a holds on as one of the best budget phones you can buy in 2023 — and that's without accounting for future sales. We've seen last year's A-series entry drop as low as $250 on sale, regularly hovering around the $300 mark. With today's permanent price cut, it's easy to imagine these discounts becoming more frequent, especially with Prime Day and other sales opportunities around the corner.

But even for $350, the Pixel 6a is likely to offer the best camera quality in a smartphone below $400, besting anything Samsung or OnePlus can challenge it with. With a year of experience under its belt, we know the 6a can weather anything you throw at it. And with four years of security patches remaining, you can rest assured your money is being well spent on a smartphone that has a bright future ahead of it.