The Google Pixel 6a already offers plenty of value for money. Despite its sub-$500 price tag, it packs the same Tensor chip as the more expensive Pixel 6 series. If at $450, the mid-range Pixel bit is still a bit too expensive, you should take advantage of the latest deal from Amazon and Best Buy that knocks $100 off its MSRP. Post the discount, you can get the Pixel 6a for just $350, making it way more affordable. This is the lowest price the budget Pixel phone has been available for on Amazon.

You can get the Pixel 6a at its discounted price of $349 in either Chalk or Charcoal shade. Ahead of Black Friday 2022, this is likely the best deal you will see on the phone. You can get the Pixel 6a for the same $349 through Best Buy, and unlike the last deal, you don't need to activate a new line to get the discount.

Buy the Google Pixel 6a for $100 off

$350 at Amazon $350 at Best Buy

Despite its aging camera hardware, the Pixel 6a's 12MP primary snapper can take surprisingly good shots and managed to hold its own against the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in our camera comparison.

Google's mid-range Pixel 6a packs a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with Always-On Display support. The 60Hz refresh rate is a bummer when the best budget Android phones on the market already come with a 90/120Hz display. Internally though, this is a solid phone packing the first-gen Tensor chip, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Powering the device is a 4,400mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging—you do miss out on wireless charging, though.

Google promises three OS updates and five years of security patches for the phone. So, you can use it until at least 2025 without worrying about software support.