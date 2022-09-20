There's a lot to like about the Pixel 6a, but some things just don't work in its favor

When it comes to Google's camera magic and a bunch of exclusive software features, nothing can beat a Google Pixel phone. That's the reason you have (or are planning to get) a Google Pixel 6a. Google has sort of cracked the winning formula for the best budget phone, and the 2022 baby Pixel is truly a champ. But there is still a lot that remains unsaid about the Pixel 6a, both good and bad.

After using the phone for a month, there are a few things that left me impressed or irritated by the Pixel 6a. And no, its 60Hz display isn't one of them.

Everything the Google Pixel 6a does better than othe budget phones

There's a reason why the Pixel 6a got such a high score in our review. It's a good phone! It gets you a unique package like no other, and Google's version of Pixel-ized Android plays a big part in that. But there are a few more things that will make you want to pick up and use your Pixel 6a every morning.

1. The Google Pixel 6a's oh-so-cute size

The bigger, the better has usually been the norm with smartphone screens. But with its compact 6.1-inch screen, the Pixel 6a feels just right. The size nicely fits between the two extremes of the iPhone 13 Mini and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. What particularly works is how narrow the Pixel is. Even with single-handed use, I can easily reach the other side of the phone without weirdly flexing my fingers.

Look at the OnePlus 9RT in all its 6.62-inch monstrosity!

And for pulling down the notification shade, there's the handy double tap on the back gesture. For someone like me who doesn't watch a lot of videos or TV shows on their phone, the Pixel 6a is a perfect match.

2. Its stereo speakers are top notch

The stereo speakers on the Pixel 6a sound the best among any phone in its class. They're sufficiently loud, sound fuller, and the bass doesn't overshadow other sounds. More importantly, the speakers don't crack even at full volume, and the stereo output is also balanced between the bottom-firing speaker and the earpiece.

The Google Pixel 6a

Sure, you can find a better pair on pricier phones, but the Pixel 6a beats everything else in its class, hands down.

3. It takes it easy on killing background apps

There are two kinds of smartphones. Ones that are normal and others that aggressively keep killing apps, sometimes even preventing important notifications from coming through. The Pixel 6a is on the good side of the fence.

The Pixel 5a (left) and the Pixel 6a (right).

I had little to no issue with notifications getting delivered on time, and the phone doesn't jump to kill the apps as soon as they go to the background. The 6GB RAM capacity on the Pixel 6a may seem less than what many mid-range Android phones offer, but with fine-tuned RAM management, it's more than enough.

Having said that, this approach has some implications, which we'll talk about a little later.

4. The Google Pixel 6a feels fast and smooth, even with a 60Hz panel

I can't stress enough how exemplary the Pixel 6a is at everyday performance. Quickly switching between apps, opening and closing them, and all the animations work without a hiccup. I've yet to experience a frame drop in my regular use. The Pixel 6a doesn't feel much different from a phone with a higher refresh rate screen, barring quick scrolls.

It did take some adjusting when I switched from 120Hz all the time to a measly 60Hz on the Pixel 6a. But after a few hours of use, it stopped bothering me. And given how quick the Pixel feels, I don't think it will be a problem unless you simultaneously use a second phone with, say, a 90Hz display.

5. Its vibration motor clicks!

I don't usually pay much attention to the vibration motor because it's always bad enough on mid-range phones for me to keep it off for most things. But on my Pixel 6a, the haptic feedback is enabled for almost everything. The reason? It's sharp and not something that would rattle your desk with a loud buzzing sound.

Google Pixel 6a problems that make me want to switch phones

While I can go on about the things that the Pixel 6a gets right, let's shift gears to the things that have bothered me quite a bit.

1. The Pixel 6a's display is not bright enough

The display on the Pixel 6a isn't bright enough. When out in the sun, the screen leaves me wanting a little extra push to the brightness. Even indoors, the phone has to run at a 70% brightness level in a brightly lit room for it to not feel too dim.

Being an OLED, the screen is terrific with pleasant colors, and its refresh rate wasn't an issue. But what Samsung (and even Xiaomi and Realme in Europe and Asia) offers in this segment is much better than the Pixel 6a.

2. A phone shouldn't be this fragile

Rephrasing a popular quote: Plastic is plastic, and plastic scratches (easily).

For the first couple of days after it arrived, my Pixel 6a was in its case on my desk. I only occasionally picked it up to check out an Android 13 beta feature. When I was ready to move my SIM cards, I noticed that the phone had picked up a couple of scratches along the top edge of the back (inside the case!) and a few minor ones on the front too. After that, I ordered a screen protector to prevent it from worsening.

2 Images

Close

In a classic JerryRigEverything durability test, we learned that the Pixel 6a's iconic rear visor is made of plastic, with only the camera lenses covered in glass. I can see that exposed area looking ugly with several minor scratches a year from now.

3. "Charging rapidly" is actually a tease

The Google Pixel 6a says "Charging rapidly" and "full in 2 hours" in a single line. The last phone I reviewed not too long ago had 150W charging and would top up entirely in half the time the Pixel takes to go from 80% to 100%.

While 150W charging is surely a novelty, most phones in the same segment as the Pixel 6a in India come with at least 30W charging (proprietary), with many going for as high as 65W. Even within the standard PD charging realm, Google could've gone for a higher wattage or the newer PPS standard for a better charging speed.

My experience with the phone's battery life has been less than stellar. On my typical light to medium use on a workday, the phone would barely hit six hours of screen time. When pushed harder, like gaming or connecting to mobile data often, the phone will definitely need a midday top-up. This could be the result of lenient app management or the need to run the display at a higher brightness. Either way, things could've been better for end users.

4. The Apple excuse, AKA "you're holding it wrong"

That's what Apple had to say about the antenna problem on the iPhone 4. But in 2022, it's the same case with my Google Pixel 6a. When I cover the top of the phone with my hand, the Wi-Fi signal (5GHz) goes down by one bar, and it goes back up as soon as I change the hand position. That happens even when the phone is a few feet away from the router, with only a door between the two.

Even the 4G network strength on both of my SIM cards is not as strong as I've seen on other phones, which worsens in areas with low reception, like an underground train station. The modem inside Google's Tensor chip is weaker than what Qualcomm offers. So, it wasn't a surprise since the Pixel 6 series phones also went through the same ordeal.

Would I still buy the Google Pixel 6a after using it for a few weeks?

One hundred percent! After spending the last month with the Google Pixel 6a as my daily driver, I have started to like it even more. Its various software features, from Magic Eraser that works like magic to Now Playing, work as expected, and that's won me over. They almost make up for the fingerprint woes I had to live through until the September update fixed them.

For under $450, you'll have a hard time finding a phone that gets so many things right. But some aspects like slow charging and a plastic build continue to bother me a bit. Thankfully, with the Pixel 7 series just a few weeks away, you will have a premium, no-compromise alternative from Google.