Less than a week after a fantastic $370 deal on the Pixel 6a, Best Buy has blown us all away with an incredible $150 off the most recent Google smartphone. That’s a whole third off the typical MSRP, and it brings the Pixel 6a down to its best price yet at $300. We’ve previously seen the smartphone drop as low as $150 if you had a phone to trade in, but this new Best Buy deal is the best without you having to give up a previous smartphone.

The catch is that Best Buy wants you to activate the phone right away on Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, or Google Fi. For most, that’d be a great option, and you’re getting a whole $150 off the MRSP of the device. If you don’t want to do that, you can get the phone for $50 less in the Labor Day sales, which brings it down to $400. If you don’t want to buy from Best Buy, you’ll find a similar deal on Amazon.

Sadly, the phone was cheaper without activation at Amazon last week, with the phone dropping to $370. We may see that deal return at some stage, but it was part of Amazon’s Android Days Deals, so it may not return for a while. There’s no telling when that price will return, as it may not even appear until Black Friday 2022. If you want the best price today without activation, Amazon is offering it.

The Google Pixel 6a is a powerhouse with the first-gen Google Tensor chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and some impressive software promises. It is supported for three years of OS upgrades and five years of security patches. If you opt for the Pixel 6a over the Pixel 6, you’ll get a slightly worse camera, a 60Hz refresh rate screen rather than 120Hz, and you won’t get wireless charging.

Best Buy is also selling the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at a discount for Labor Day, matching deals we’ve seen previously from Amazon and the Google Store. It lowers the Pixel 6 Pro by $250 off its original price to $650, while the Pixel 6 is $100 cheaper at $500. This is likely due to the imminent release of the Google Pixel 7 series that we expect to see in October, but the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro look to be minor updates rather than huge overhauls. They'll sport the same cameras, the second generation of the Google Tensor chipset, and screens and sizes so similar that people have accidentally sold Pixel 7 Pro test units as Pixel 6s by mistake.

