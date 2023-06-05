Source: Google Google Pixel 6a $299 $349 Save $50 The Google Pixel 6a is down to its best price ever once more, and we love to see it go this low. At $299, the 6a is a great choice when looking for a cost-effective smartphone with a great camera, good battery, and a long list of useful software features. $299 at Amazon $299 at Google Store $299 at Best Buy

Back in May during Google I/O 2023, the company announced that the Pixel 6a would stick around even though the Pixel 7a was becoming available for purchase, but with a reduced price tag. Now with an MSRP of $349, the Pixel 6a continues to be one of our favorite Android smartphones, but it's even more attractive when the price drops below $300 like it has now.

Why you'll love the Google Pixel 6a

At $349, the Pixel 6a is a great choice in smartphones, but at $299, it's a fantastic one. Featuring a 6.1-inch display, the Pixel 6a is an ideal choice for anyone who's gotten tired of handling huge phones and getting annoyed that they don't fit into their pocket.

The device comes with a 4,400 mAh battery that will last you through most of the day, but on the downside, the 6a doesn't support wireless charging, so you'll be stuck using annoying cables. Another drawback to be aware of is that the phone was released just under a year ago, so you'll have to subtract 11 months from its promised 36 months of Android OS upgrades and 60 months of security patches, set to end in July 2025 and July 2027, respectively.

But what sets the Pixel 6a apart from other smartphones is its custom-built Tensor chip, which was designed by Google specifically for Pixels. The Tensor G1 makes launching apps, loading pages and images, and using your phone a breeze, and it also helps enable some of Google's AI features with architecture optimized for machine learning.

Overall, the Google Pixel 6a is a powerful and versatile smartphone that offers exceptional value for its price point. Whether you're looking for a reliable camera, fast-charging battery, or powerful chip, the Pixel 6a has it all. For just $299, it's a steal. We do hope to see the device available for even less in the coming months, especially since the MSRP has dropped by $100, which makes the discount less impressive than it used to be.