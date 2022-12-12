Source: Google Google Pixel 6a $299 $449 Save $150 The Pixel 6a is a fabulous phone even for the full retail price of $450, but at $300, it becomes an offer so tempting nobody can—or should—refuse. This budget phone brings a lot to the table, including a decent camera system, fabulous battery life, and everything that Android was meant to be. $299 at Amazon $299 at Best Buy $299 at Google Store

If you still have some presents to buy this holiday season, then you should definitely add the Google Pixel 6a to your cart. We're sure even Santa would deliver Pixel 6a phones to those asking for a new smartphone this year, especially when a third of the price has vanished. This model has a full retail price of $449, but has dropped to $299 a few times already. Now, the best price ever for the Pixel 6a has made a return on Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store.

We do have to mention that you could get the phone completely for free if you have a good-enough older smartphone to trade in on the Google Store. This offer from the Google store ends on Christmas Eve, so you have some time to check it out and figure out whether you qualify for the promotion.

On Best Buy, the price comes with a condition, namely, to activate your phone straight away. While the phone comes unlocked, you'll have to connect it to your carrier right away during the checkout process. That shouldn't really be a problem if you're buying it for yourself. Only AT&T, Google Fi, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon are supported here, so if you're using a smaller carrier or a prepaid service, you won't be able to get take advantage of the impressive price cut. There are no contingencies when buying from Amazon.

Why you'll want the Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a is one of our favorite budget smartphones. It has a 6.1" Full HD OLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It runs on the original Google Tensor chip and 6GB of RAM, while you get 128GB of storage space. The 4,400 mAh battery will keep your phone alive for a full day without issues. It doesn't feature incredible battery life, but it's pretty good.

It's a fast phone that allows you to play all the games you want, stream video, send messages, and procrastinate on your go-to social media platform. On the other hand, there are some things we don't love about this phone, but which are pretty normal since this is a cheaper model. For instance, you won't be able to enjoy wireless charging, and the fingerprint sensor may give you a bit of a headache at times.

At $300, this is a fabulous choice as far as smartphones go—it's a good size, it has a great battery, an excellent screen, and it's fast. If you do buy one, you may want to grab yourself one of our recommended best Pixel 6a cases.