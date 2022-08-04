Google's new Pixel 6a wowed us. It's got Google's trademark camera processing, plus the same Tensor CPU that powers the flagship Pixel 6 phones. You'll have a hard time finding a better phone for the money—it's currently our favorite budget phone. It's a no-brainer deal even at its full price of $450, but it's an even better deal today, as Amazon is offering $50 off the Charcoal and Sorta Sage colors (or a $50 gift card if you're after Chalk).

Of course, the Pixel 6a does still come with some midrange trappings: it's got a 60Hz display that's noticeably less smooth than the 90 and 120Hz panels used in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, its back panel is plastic rather than glass (though it is very nice plastic), and it doesn't have wireless charging. It also has lower-grade camera hardware than the more expensive Pixels from last year, using Sony's tried and true IMX363 sensor for its primary camera, rather than the new 50-megapixel monster used in Google's more premium phones.

Buy Pixel 6a

$400 at Amazon

Still, at $400, this is a wildly good phone: performance and camera quality is competitive with flagships from last year. This price only applies to the Sorta Sage and Charcoal models, and to get it, you'll need to apply the on-page coupon that appears under the price. (If your heart is set on the Chalk version, Amazon is selling it with a free $50 gift card, which is nearly as good.)