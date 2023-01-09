Google Pixel 6a $349 $449 Save $100 One of our favorite budget phones, the Google Pixel 6a is down by $100 right now, making it an even more appealing option for those looking for a new phone. It has a fantastic camera, performs great, and it's rather cheap. $349 at Best Buy $349 at Google Store

While 2022 saw a lot of good phones, when it comes to this price range, the Google Pixel 6a managed to outperform most of its competitors. It's a safe purchase, a phone that you'll use for many years to come, and you'll only pay $349 for it. While it's true that we've previously seen this one available for $300, even at the current price point, it's still a steal.

Why you'll want the Google Pixel 6a

It wasn't long ago that we dubbed the Google Pixel 6a as our top budget phone of 2022, and that's because even at the MSRP of $450, this is a fabulous choice. This is a phone that features the Google Tensor processor, 6GB of RAM, a great 12MP camera, and a powerful 4,400mAh battery. The 6.1" OLED screen displays crisp images, but it's worth noting it only features a 60Hz refresh rate.

Since you're saving so much money, you may want to also look into the best Google Pixel 6a cases you can get as a little something extra.

We do have to mention that the Google Pixel 6a is available with this discount at Best Buy and the Google Store. Often, Best Buy offers such deals with the contingency of activating the phone immediately, limiting your choice of carriers to a selected few. This time around, you can get the $349 Google Pixel 6a even with a later activation, which means it can be a great choice for a present, as the recipient can hook it up to their own network whenever they want.