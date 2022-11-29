Despite having access to a few recent Android flagships, I've stuck to the Pixel 6a as my daily driver since I first picked it up. Even if I need to briefly switch to another phone, I always come running back to the Pixel 6a as soon as possible. The reason is simple: the baby Pixel offers a much better and more reliable experience than any other mid-range phone — and I can't even begin to tell you how many good options we have in this part of the world.

I got my Pixel 6a at its full price when it first launched, and I don't regret it one bit. But thankfully, you don't have to spend top dollar for the Pixel 6a with this insane $300 deal that ends in just a few hours alongside hundreds of other Cyber Monday deals. For a 2022 phone as capable in so many ways as the Pixel 6a, this is a bargain I'd jump on (again!) without thinking twice. Among all the smartphone deals right now, the Pixel 6a is by far the best value for your money.

Why you can't miss this Pixel 6a deal

More than only the raw specs, it matters how a phone feels with everyday use, and the Pixel 6a nails that aspect. While we've progressively moved into bigger phones over the last few years, Pixel 6a's compact design is a novelty that I appreciate. It saves my fingers from flexing weirdly just to reach the other side of the display — and that's a big deal for people with small hands or those who prefer a phone that easily fits their tight jean pockets and clutch bags.

A lot has been said about the lack of a high refresh rate display on the Pixel 6a. But you know what? I don't miss it at all. On many occasions, I've appreciated how smooth the phone feels even with a 60Hz display. Most budget phones start to feel sluggish after a few months of use, especially if you have hundreds of apps installed, but not the Pixel 6a. It has only gotten better since it first came out, as Google has ironed out many of its early issues with recent updates.

And did I mention I've been rocking Android 13 for months now? Which other mid-range phone can boast about that? The Pixel 6a will continue to be among the first phones to get the latest Android versions for at least a few more years. Beat that!

Pixel phones are known for their brilliant camera performance, and the Pixel 6a is no different. But instead of telling you about it, here are a few camera samples for you to judge.

How the Pixel 6a is better than other mid-rangers

Most budget phones on the Android side come with a mid-range processor that flies during its initial days but slows down your phone after a period of time. Or, some budget phones like the iPhone SE use a top-end processor — but settle for an archaic design and poor battery life.

I consider the Pixel 6a the best mid-range phone from Google to date because the company has found the right balance between performance and aesthetics. The handset comes in an iconic design that stands out in the crowd and can outclass any premium phone. And yet, the Pixel 6a also houses a top-tier Google Tensor processor under the hood, helping it feel fast and smooth.

This Tensor chip also enables all the AI wizardry Google packs in its smartphones. Want live translation of your messages? Check. Unmatched voice typing accuracy? Check. Want to magically remove unwanted stuff from your photos? Done!

You get all that for only $300 (for a limited time), making it easy to overlook some of the Pixel 6a's minor drawbacks. If you're in the market for a new mid-range phone, grab the Pixel 6a for the price of a budget phone. And I bet you won't regret it because I sure don't. And while you're at it, get a nice Pixel 6a case that matches your style.

For people looking to trade in their old Pixel, Google offers the Pixel 6a practically for free against the Pixel 5a. Or you can get the Pixel 6a for only $50 if you trade in your two-year-old Pixel 4a. Now that's what we call a deal you can't miss!