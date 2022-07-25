Google makes some pretty great phones, and the Pixel 6a is no outlier. Some minor complaints regarding its average screen quality aside, it's the best budget phone you can buy today — no doubt in the running for phone of the year. While Google's hardware game has stepped up over the last few years, it's still the software where Pixels truly shine. With the Pixel 6a, Magic Eraser is getting a new Camouflage mode, but if you have one of last year's flagship phones, you won't have to wait long to try it out for yourself.

As reported by The Verge, Google has confirmed that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are getting its new Camouflage tool this Thursday, just as Pixel 6a units hit store shelves. It shouldn't come as a surprise that older models are getting this feature — it's built directly into Magic Eraser, which launched alongside last year's phones — but for those who bought a Pixel 6 in the last few months, it likely comes as a relief. Magic Eraser didn't come to earlier models like the Pixel 5 or 5a through official channels, though that didn't stop anyone from porting the feature anyway.

We've already seen Camouflage in action, both through early leaks and in our official review. So far, it's an impressive tool — one that could be even more useful than Magic Eraser on its own ever was. Disguising potentially distracting images in the background can bring the viewer's eye away from the subject in the frame, and rather than eliminating it altogether, this tool ensures your photo retains reality while looking as good as it can. The Pixel 6a might be a tempting phone — especially for Pixel 3a owners — but it's great to see those with devices less than a year old won't miss out on the fun.