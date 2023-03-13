Source: Google Google Pixel 6a $250 $450 Save $200 The Google Pixel 6a is one of the best budget Android phones that are currently available. This one is a great purchase even at the full $450, but when you can get it for $250, it's even better. It has great performance, an above-average camera, and overall great software. $250 at Best Buy $300 at Amazon $300 at Google

The Google Pixel 6a is a fantastic budget phone and we truly enjoyed reviewing this device. Given its price range, it wasn't hard to turn this particular model into our favorite budget phone of 2022. At its regular $450 price point, it's already a great recommendation. But we've seen the Pixel 6a available for $250 before, which makes it an absolute bargain, and now, it's down to this all-time-low again.

The $250 price tag is attached to one little condition over at Best Buy, namely "Activate Today." While the phone is completely unlocked, you do have to choose between one of the selected providers during the checkout process. Best Buy allows you to pick between Verizon, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and AT&T. If you want to gift the phone to someone else or simply pick a different provider, you'll have to pay $300 for the device. This is still a fantastic price, of course.

What you'll love about the Google Pixel 6a

If you want a phone that you can comfortably use with a single hand, the Pixel 6a should be on your list. This phone has a 6.1-inch FHD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on the Google Tensor chip and has 6GB of RAM, and you get 128GB of storage space for all your apps and pictures. Talking of pictures, this phone has a 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide camera system on the back and an 8MP selfie camera. Of course, it's Google's software that does most of the magic here because those pictures turn out great!

The phone runs on a 4,400mAh battery, so you should get a full day's worth of use out of it. If you want to play on your phone a lot, you should probably expect to plug it in at one point or another. Thankfully, these days, fast charging is something that we've all become accustomed to, so you'll get back to full battery in an acceptable time frame, or at the very least to a point that will be enough to get you through the day.

With the Pixel 6a back to the best price of $250 with Activate today and $300 without it, you should really consider getting yourself one of these. We promise it's going to fit into your pocket, unlike most phones these days. Plus, since you're saving quite a bit of money, you may also want to get a case for the Pixel 6a so you can ensure you won't need a replacement after its first serious drop.