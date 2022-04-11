The Google Pixel 6a is expected to debut soon, and a new leak suggests it'll be powerful enough to compete with the Pixel 6 itself. According to a leaked Geekbench listing, as spotted by Android Headlines, the Pixel 6a beats the standard version of the phone in both single-core and multi-core scores.

The difference between the scores is minimal, which may mean the Pixel 6 would beat the Pixel 6a if you were to run the test yourself. That said, this still means the Pixel 6a is set to be a powerful contender considering it's likely to be much cheaper than the standard Pixel 6. The listing says the Pixel 6a will feature 6GB of RAM, while the Pixel 6 comes with 8GB of RAM.

Other features listed for the Pixel 6a are a Tensor chipset which we saw debut in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The listing also says it will come running Android 12 software straight out of the box, which isn't a huge surprise. The Bluejay codename is also used here. Take this whole Geekbench leak with a pinch of salt, but that codename has been cited a few times before, so it's encouraging to see that this benchmarking is accurate.

Some have speculated that the Pixel 6a will arrive during Google I/O 2022, which begins on May 11th. We don't often see phones appear on Geekbench until they're near release, so this may lend credence to that early May rumor. Google I/O is where we expect to hear far more about Android 13, and we may also get some news on long-rumored products like the Google Pixel Watch.

