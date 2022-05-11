After months of leaks and rumors, Google took the stage today to debut the Pixel 6a as part of Google I/O. As expected, it's an even more affordable version of the Pixel 6 series, powered by the same exact Tensor chipset as last year's flagship, and priced at just $449.

Google switched to a new design language with the Pixel 6 last year, and it's using a near-identical look for the Pixel 6a, even keeping the same metal frame along the edge of the device. It's a bit smaller, though, sporting a 6.1" 1080p display with a 60Hz refresh rate covered with Gorilla Glass 3. It comes in three colors — Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage — all of which look close to existing Pixel 6 colors in ever-so-slightly different shades. Like the flagship lineup, Google also offers matching translucent cases for each colorway.

The Pixel 6a uses the same Tensor chip shipped in last year's Pixel 6 series, a first for the A-series of devices. Unlike in years past, buyers opting for the more affordable phone would have to take a downgrade in power. Instead, all of Google's Pixel-exclusive features made possible by its custom silicon, including Live Translate, Live Caption, and the company's fancy Recorder app, are here on the 6a too. With 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, the entire experience should feel pretty speedy.

While the back of the phone might sport an identical-looking camera bar, it's here where Google has taken some cost-cutting measures. With a 12.2MP primary lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens, it's using hardware similar to what's found in the Pixel 5 — just with the look and feel of the Pixel 6. Rest assured that software-based enhancements like Real Tone, Night Sight, and Magic Eraser — which can now change colors of certain objects in photos — are included. Selfie fans, meanwhile, can relax, as the front-facing camera is identical to the one on the Pixel 6.

With a 4,306mAh battery, Google touts all-day performance with the Pixel 6a using Adaptive Battery technology, with up to 72 hours on a single charge when in Extreme Battery Saver mode. The company is bringing its five-year promise for security updates to the A-series here, though it's unclear exactly how many major Android upgrades the device will receive over its lifespan.

At $449, its price matches last year's excellent Pixel 5a, but with all of the enhancements and design tweaks seen on the Pixel 6. We'll have to try the phone out for ourselves before any final judgement, but on paper, it sounds like a winning combination. If you're won over, you'll still have to wait a couple of months to buy one. Google's putting the Pixel 6a up for pre-order on July 21st ahead of a July 28th launch.

