Pixel 6a early adopters will be excited to hear they can double down on their bleeding-edge fun. Google has just added the Pixel 6a to the list of phones you can register in the Android Beta Program, and both OTA and factory images for the new beta have been published. This gives the phone its very first (and potentially last) beta before Android 13 is released.

There wasn't any corresponding announcement for today's news. Usually, Google at least highlights changes to the Android Beta Program in its r/android_beta subreddit, but the expansion to a new device happened with no fanfare. Sideloadable OTA images for the Pixel 6a on Android 13 Beta 4.1 have been posted, and I can confirm that device owners can opt-in to register the Pixel 6a on the Android Beta Program website — it's easier than flashing, and the preferred method this late in the beta game.

Pixel 6a owners can opt-in to the Android Beta Program.

The Pixel 6a is still in a curious software situation. The phone launched (and we reviewed it) with a dated April 2022 patch level. A new update, which is still in the process of rolling out across different carriers, only updates the phone to a June patch level. Reports indicate that the beta includes even more recent July patches.

This is all further complicated by the imminent Android 13 launch. Earlier today, Google published a security bulletin for Android 13. The timing of the announcement (on the first Monday of a month, when Pixel updates usually roll out) had lots of fans anticipating a potential release today or later this week. But the expected Pixel update, either to Android 13 or merely Android 12 with an August 2022 patch level, didn't materialize today. The patch may just be delayed, which sometimes happens when the first Monday of the month is also the first day of the month, but I'm doubtful it will deliver Android 13 even when it does land. Google mentioned in that security bulletin that Android 13 would have a September 2022 patch level, which indicates that a formal release may actually be scheduled for next month — though an AOSP release could happen sooner.

While we all wait for Android 13, Pixel 6a owners can get a taste a little early. The handful of reports I've seen indicate you might run into issues searching in Settings, but things are otherwise relatively stable, though the usual beta caveats apply: Bugs happen, provide Google with good-quality reports and logs in the Feedback app if you run into any.