Source: Google Google Pixel 6a $299 $449 Save $150 The Google Pixel 6a is back down to its best price over on Amazon. You can get this fantastic phone for a mere $299, down from its usual $449. This 6.13-inch smartphone has 128GB of storage space, works fast, and has a battery that will last you through the entire day. $299 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 6a is a great device that is once more available for a fantastic $299 over at Amazon. We've seen this price before, but we appreciate it nonetheless. Down from its usual $449, the Pixel 6a is worth every penny!

Why we love the Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a is one of the best budget Android phones, and we'd pick it over and over again because it's just a great smartphone to have. The device runs on the Google Tensor chipset and 6GB of RAM, so you can expect a flawless switch from one app to the next.

It has 128GB of storage space, which should be enough for most users, and a 4,400mAh battery that will keep your phone going throughout the day. The Google Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a \resolution of 2400x1080 pixels, making it a perfect choice for folks with smaller hands.

Pick the Google Pixel 6a, and you won't have to worry about whether or not the phone will fit into your pocket, whether or not you can keep a good grip on it when walking about or running, and so on. In a sea of massive phones, you need two hands to operate; it's a breath of fresh air to find a quality device that's moderately sized.

Now that the Pixel 6a is back to its best price of $299, you should consider grabbing one from Amazon while the discount is available.