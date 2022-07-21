The Pixel 6a is finally here, and not only is it one of the best budget Android phones we've seen in months, it's one of the best Android phones around — period. With excellent performance, great camera capabilities, and an overall build just small enough to be comfortable in hand, it's no wonder we're so head over heels for it. If you're looking to pre-order, it's hard to beat the Google Store. Not only will you get a free pair of wireless earbuds, but if you're smart about your trade-in, you can save as much as $300 — even without giving away a beloved old phone.

Trade-in offers are nothing new for Android phones. Google has offered cash back for older devices for years now, and that's saying nothing about Samsung's actions in this space. At $450, the Pixel 6a is already an insanely good deal, and with up to $300 off, you can make that price even better by ditching your aging tech.

I get it, though — sometimes giving away that old phone can be heartbreaking, especially if you like repurposing old technology into something new. I have a whole drawer full of old phones that I'm hesitant to hand off to anyone else, especially because you never know when you might need a quick replacement. So here's the deal: Google wants owners of older Pixel phones — specifically the Pixel 3a — to trade in their outdated devices for something new, and to entice them, it's offering anyone with the original A-series phone $300 for a device in working condition.

If you're looking to save some cash on a Pixel 6a without giving away any of your personal phones, there has never been a better time than today to shop for a used Pixel 3a. They're going for about $100 on eBay, while Swappa has a few units listed for around $80. If you can get one of those in your possession, you're looking at saving around $200, all for a phone you never really owned. You'll have up to 30 days after receiving your Pixel 6a to send in your used phone without the quote expiring — plenty of time for your marketplace of choice to ship your new prize.

And hey, if you actually own a Pixel 3a, there's never been a better time to upgrade. Not only is Google's latest phone an obvious successor to your current device, but at just $150 with this deal, you're looking at an unbeatable offer. The Pixel 6a is guaranteed three years of platform upgrades, in addition to five years of security updates.

Of course, none of this is limited to just the Pixel 3a. If you've had your eyes on Google's latest phone, make sure you peruse the devices the company accepts. Everything from the LG Wing to the iPhone 6 is up for trade, so check out if you have any gadgets that might bring your price down to nothing.

Buy Pixel 6a at Google

Pixel 6a - $449

Thanks: Placid Penguin