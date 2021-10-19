Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are now official. You've probably already read our hands-on for both the phones, but a first-look is only a partial impression. Ahead of our full reviews, let's break things down spec-by-spec because there are some noteworthy differences between the two phones that might dictate which is worth your pre-order.

First, let's look at both sets of specs in isolation:

Pixel 6 Pro

Chipset Google Tensor RAM 12GB Storage 128, 256, or 512GB; UFS 3.1 Display 6.7” QHD+ (1440x3120, 19.5:9) LTPO OLED, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus Battery 5003mAh, 30W (USB PD PPS) wired charging, up to 23W wireless charging Rear Cameras 50MP f/1.85 primary (82° FoV w/OIS), 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (114° FoV), 48MP f/3.5 telephoto (23.5° FoV w/OIS, 4x optical and up to 20x “Super Res Zoom”) Front Camera 11.1MP f/2.2 (94° FoV, fixed focus) Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Ultra-Wideband Misc Polished aluminum frame, IP68, In-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1, Dual-SIM via eSIM, reverse wireless charging Dimensions 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm, 210 g Colors Sorta Sunny, Cloudy White, and Stormy Black Price Starts at $900

Pixel 6

Chipset Google Tensor RAM 8GB Storage 128 or 256; UFS 3.1 Display 6.4” FHD+ (1080x2400, 20:9) OLED, 90Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus Battery 4614mAh, 30W (USB PD PPS) wired charging, up to 21W wireless charging Rear Cameras 50MP f/1.85 primary (82° FoV w/OIS), 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (114° FoV) Front Camera 8MP f/2.0 (84° FoV, fixed focus) Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Misc. Textured aluminum frame, IP68, In-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1, Dual-SIM via eSIM, reverse wireless charging Dimensions 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm, 207g Colors Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam Price Starting at $600

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro: Main similarities and differences

There are several key specifications the two phones share, like their Tensor chipset, 5G connectivity, base storage capacities, in-display fingerprint sensors, and two of the three cameras (the wide-angle primary and ultra-wide). Wi-Fi 6E support, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, eSIM, Dual-SIM, fast wired charging, and reverse wireless charging are all the same. But the two phones differ in most other ways as much as their different names and $300 price difference would suggest.

To start, they're different sizes. The Pixel 6 is "smaller" than the Pixel 6 Pro, but not by a very substantial margin. The difference is really just a few mm in height and width, though the in-hand feel is a little more substantial than the small numbers would imply — just a couple mm in width can make a very noticeable dent at these kinds of sizes. Either way, they are both big phones, and heavy too: The two are only 3g different from one another.

The Pixel 6 also has a lower resolution and less smooth display than the Pixel 6 Pro, with a 90Hz 1080p+ panel compared to the Pro's 120Hz 1440P+. In terms of practical effect, that means the 6 Pro will likely look slightly sharper and feel slightly smoother with things like animations or while scrolling. The 6 Pro's display is also LTPO, which offers some additional power savings when it comes to adaptive refresh rate scaling that could make a dent in battery life.

The screen on the Pixel 6 Pro is also curved on the edges, which is a feature a lot of folks actively dislike. If that's you, then you might be pleased to hear that the non-Pro Pixel 6 has a flat display right out to the edges of the visible screen. Both displays are that snazzy new Victus material, but only the Pixel 6 Pro has a Victus back; the Pixel 6 makes do with older Gorilla Glass.

Both phones charge at up to 30W via a wired connection, but wirelessly they differ slightly, with the Pro version able to pull a slightly faster 23W vs. the Pixel 6's 21W. Connectivity options between the two are mostly identical (though note there are mmWave and non-mmWave versions that affect 5G performance in certain circumstances), but the larger Pixel 6 Pro supports ultra-wideband for... things. Right now, basically nothing uses it, but in the future, ultra-wideband will be handy for applications like object trackers and potentially car keys. If you're the future-proofing sort, it's a feature to consider.

Cameras also vary between the two models. While both share the same primary shooter and ultra-wide angle camera, only the larger Pixel 6 Pro has a folded periscope-style telephoto camera for better "zoom" performance. The 6 Pro also has a better, higher-resolution, wider-angle selfie camera so you can squeeze more people into shots.

Lastly, the Pixel 6 also has a little less RAM (8GB vs. 12) and a smaller maximum storage option (256GB vs. 512) compared to the Pixel 6 Pro, plus a slightly smaller battery.

For easy comparison, here's a slightly abridged table highlighting relevant differences in bold:

Phone Pixel 6 Pixel 6 Pro Chipset Google Tensor Google Tensor RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 128, 256GB 128, 256, 512GB Display 6.4” FHD+ (1080x2400, 20:9) 90Hz 6.7” QHD+ (1440x3120, 19.5:9) LTPO 120Hz Battery 4614mAh, up to 21W wireless charging 5003mAh, up to 23W wireless charging Rear Cameras 50MP f/1.85 primary (82° FoV w/OIS), 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (114° FoV) 50MP f/1.85 primary (82° FoV w/OIS), 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (114° FoV), 48MP f/3.5 telephoto (23.5° FoV w/OIS, 4x optical and up to 20x “Super Res Zoom”) Front Camera 8MP f/2.0 (84° FoV, fixed focus) 11.1MP f/2.2 (94° FoV, fixed focus) Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC 5G, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Ultra-Wideband Dimensions 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm, 207 g 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm, 210 g Colors Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam Sorta Sunny, Cloudy White, and Stormy Black Price Starting at $600 Starts at $900

In short: The $600 Pixel 6 might be $300 cheaper than the $900 Pixel 6 Pro, but it cuts a few corners on paper to hit that price. We can't really pass judgment just yet (embargo), but hopefully, this comparison helps you weigh what you want in a phone if you're deciding between which to pre-order. And if the Google Store is still a source of pre-order grief, we've got a list of other retailers you can pre-order both phones from:

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

