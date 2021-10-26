The Pixel 6 is easily the most enticing Pixel phone in years from Google. On paper, the Pixel 6 looks mighty impressive with a dual-camera setup, the Tensor chip, 5G connectivity, and more at a very attractive price. But is it worth upgrading to the Pixel 6 from last year's Pixel 5? Or should you continue using your Pixel 5 for another year or so? Let's find out.

The Pixel 5 was never a flagship phone, with Google instead positioning it as a premium mid-ranger. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 is a proper flagship Android with specs to back those claims. What makes the Pixel 6 an attractive proposition is its price — it is available for $599, the exact same price the Pixel 5 commanded when it first launched in the US last year.

Before we talk about the major differences between the Pixel 6 and Pixel 5, below is a table showing their spec-by-spec differences.

Phone Pixel 6 Pixel 5 Chipset Google Tensor Snapdragon 765G RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128, 256GB 128GB Display 6.4” FHD+ (1080x2400, 20:9) 90Hz OLED 6.0" FHD+ (1080x2340, 19.5:9) 90Hz OLED Battery 4614mAh, 30W wired charging, up to 21W wireless charging 4080mAh, 18W wired charging, up to 10W wireless charging Rear Cameras 50MP f/1.85 primary (82° FoV w/OIS), 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (114° FoV) 12.2MP f/1.7 (77° FoV w/OIS), 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (107° FoV) Front Camera 8MP f/2.0 (84° FoV, fixed focus) 8MP f/2.0 (83° FoV, fixed focus) Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC 5G, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Dimensions 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm, 207g 144.7 x 70.4 x 8.0mm, 151g Colors Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam Just Black, Sorta Sage Price Starting at $600 Started at $600

Bigger display, bigger dimensions

With a 6.4-inch 90Hz OLED screen, the Pixel 6 has a bigger display protected by the more durable and stronger Gorilla Glass Victus. The Pixel 5 has a smaller 6-inch 90Hz OLED display, making it more compact and easy to carry around. Apart from the size difference, the Pixel 6 uses a newer gen Samsung OLED panel that should offer notably better brightness, color, and contrast.

The only other minor difference is the placement of the punch-hole selfie camera on the two phones: it is located in the top center of the display on the Pixel 6, while on the Pixel 5, you can find it in the left corner.

The bigger display (and body) also means the Pixel 6 is notably larger and heavier than the Pixel 5: 207g vs. 151g.

Unlike the Pixel 5, which has an aluminum back with a "bio-resin" coating on top, the Pixel 6 features a glass back. This means you'll have to be more careful with the phone, as there's a risk of the glass shattering in case of an uneventful fall. The Pixel 6 also moves its camera bump into a horizontal visor that stretches across the top portion of the back — a very distinct design that makes the phone instantly recognizable.

There are some more minor differences. Both handsets are IP68 certified, and the Pixel 6 additionally features a fingerprint-resistant coating. The Pixel 6 comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, while the Pixel 5's scanner is located on the rear.

You can get the Pixel 6 in three colors — Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam —, while the Pixel 5 was only available in Just Black and Sorta Sage.

Google Tensor vs. Snapdragon

Last year's Pixel 5 launched with a 7nm Snapdragon 765G SoC and an Adreno 620 GPU, a mid-range chipset from Qualcomm that includes 5G connectivity (a first for the flagship Pixel lineup). This year, Google is using its own 5nm Tensor chip, which is what makes the new Pixel phones so special.

Tensor is a superior chip, with Google claiming "up to 80 percent faster performance" than the Pixel 5. On the GPU front, Google says the 20-core Tensor GPU is up to "370 percent faster" than the Pixel 5's Adreno 620 GPU. Of course, these claims still have to be validated by real-life tests in the wild.

Even if we look past that, Tensor packs various optimizations for AI and ML tasks from Google that help it deliver improved security (in part owed to the included Titan M2 chip), an enhanced computational photography experience, and better efficiency. Thanks to Tensor, Google will provide the Pixel 6 series with five years of security updates, up from three years on the Pixel 5. It's just a bummer that the company is still only promising up to three Android version updates for its new flagship.

Another notable improvement on the Pixel 6 is that it comes with faster UFS 3.1 storage, while the Pixel 5 uses a slower UFS 2.1 NAND. The former is also available with up to 256GB storage, while the Pixel 5 was only available in one storage variant: 128GB. However, Google does no longer offer unlimited Google Photos backups with the Pixel 6, which was available with the Pixel 5.

Bigger and better cameras

The Pixel 5 did not raise the bar for mobile photography or introduce any new breakthrough camera features. This year, though, Google has revamped the cameras on the Pixel 6 in a big way. The primary sensor gets a massive upgrade in size and resolution: It is a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor with OIS and an f/1.85 aperture.

Despite the higher resolution, the sensor has been hardcoded to take pixel-binned 12MP photos. The bigger sensor still has advantages, as it helps the Pixel 6 capture "150 percent more light," allowing it to take pictures with more details and vivid colors.

The ultra-wide camera has also received an upgrade, though it is slightly down in resolution now: 12MP vs. 16MP on the Pixel 5. It does have a wider field of view — 114° vs. 107°, making it slightly more useful.

The custom image signal processor (ISP) in Google's Tensor chip will play a significant role in extracting the best image quality possible from the Pixel 6 cameras. It additionally allows Google to offer new camera features like Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, Real Tone, and Face Unblur — all of which are currently exclusive to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The Pixel 6 should also offer better video recording quality than the Pixel 5 due to the better ISP.

The 8MP selfie camera at the front remains the same across both devices, but the custom Tensor ISP should offer some improvements here as well.

Better connectivity

The Pixel 6 features a newer 5G modem than the Pixel 5, offering faster and better 5G connectivity. You can get the mmWave version of the Pixel 6 from AT&T or Verizon, delivering even faster 5G speeds. The phone also supports the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 standards, while the Pixel 5 supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Longer battery life, faster charging

The Pixel 6 has a bigger battery than the Pixel 5 and charges faster, both wired and wirelessly. While the Pixel 5 is enduring enough thanks to its 4,080mAh battery, the Pixel 6 has a substantially larger 4,614mAh battery. It also supports charging at 30W over a wired connection and 21W wirelessly, up from the paltry 18W wired and 12W wireless charging speeds of the Pixel 5.

You have to buy a charger separately for the Pixel 6 since Google no longer bundles one in the box. Nonetheless, when paired with a 30W USB-C charger, the Pixel 6 can charge from 0-50 percent in just 30 minutes.

A worthy upgrade

At $599, the Pixel 6 offers incredible value for money that hardly any other smartphone matches in the price bracket. If your Pixel 5 is in prime condition, you can trade it to Google and get up to $366 off towards your Pixel 6 purchase, meaning you'll effectively be paying just over a couple of hundred dollars for the new phone.

Given the benefits the Pixel 6 brings to the table over the Pixel 5, this is an upgrade that's definitely worth going for.

