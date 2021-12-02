A new Pixel phone launch is usually followed by early adopters finding a bunch of issues and bugs with the device and patiently waiting until Google acknowledges and fixes them. It's been no different this year with the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro — customers have complained of a finicky fingerprint scanner, ghost dialing random contacts, broken Always-On Display, and screen flickering. Adding to that list, numerous Pixel 6 users are now reporting intermittent signal loss. The problem does not seem to be limited to any one market, with Pixel owners from the US, Canada, and other parts of the world all facing it.

As outlined on Reddit by many frustrated users, their Pixel 6 or 6 Pro units are randomly losing mobile network service where their old device had no such issues. In some cases, the phone can latch on to a network again after a few minutes, while other users need to restart their phone as a temporary workaround. There's also a thread about this on Google's support forums with over 100+ replies from affected users. Interestingly, some Pixel 6 owners started experiencing these issues only very recently.

Some users were able to get a replacement after contacting Google support. However, this does not seem to be a sure-shot solution as new devices have also been reported to suffer from the same issue. Others were recommended to do a network reset on their Pixel, but that did not help in any way. Getting a replacement SIM card from their carrier did seem to improve the situation for a handful of users, though. Several Pixel 6 owners also report that turning off "Adaptive Connectivity" in the Settings menu fixed the problem to a large extent for them.

The issue could be related to the Exynos 5123b modem inside the Pixel 6 series. As previously reported, the Qualcomm X60 modem found inside the Galaxy S21 series is better at 5G than the Pixel 6 and can offer improved network connectivity and 5G speeds. After all, there's a reason Samsung uses Qualcomm modems in its devices in the US despite owning the Exynos brand. Google is yet to acknowledge the issue, so there's no clarity on when it will be resolved.

