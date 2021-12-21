The holidays are upon us and Google is fully embracing the spirit of the season. Rather than being a grinch, Google has a reputation for giving, and influencers like those on Team Pixel regularly find themselves with a little Google swag to show off on their channels. This year some lucky fans are getting something a tad esoteric in their stockings: a Pixel 6-themed deck of tarot cards.

We got our first look at the deck last Thursday when it started showing up on Twitter. Google includes a full 78-card deck, a bundle of sage, and a candle in an astrologically themed purple box (shared by 9to5Google). Twenty-two of the cards (the major arcana for the tarot nerds out there) are paired with specific features on the phone and animate when viewed in AR on Instagram.

If you’re not a member of Team Pixel, you can still get in on the action, because Google has made available a 93-page Google Slides presentation about the history of divination using tarot cards, how to use the deck, and how to interpret the cards. If you want your own Google deck, simply print out the slides explaining the cards and you’re in business.

If you want to take the experience even further, Google has 22 selfie filters available on Instagram it’s calling the “tARot randomizer.” Get it? AR. My personal favorite is The Tower because you have to move your head to keep the tower from falling over. Check out the link above and you can get started playing with them for yourself.

