Six years into the Pixel program, Google is finally taking its smartphone business seriously. Not since the original Pixel landed in 2016 has the company released a high-end model without some inexplicable or frankly dumb shortcoming. Last year with the Pixel 5, it almost felt like the company gave up making “flagship” phones at all, but it looks like Google just needed an extra year to breathe. The Pixel 6 Pro is here, and it’s probably the single best Android phone you can buy right now — though, considering the price, the cheaper Pixel 6 might actually be better.

Google Pixel 6 Pro 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Pixel 6 Pro is the rare Android phone that does everything well, and Google's improved camera, as well as some fun and useful Pixel-specific software additions within Android 12, make this a must-buy. Specifications Brand: Google

Google Storage: 128, 256, or 512GB; UFS 3.1

128, 256, or 512GB; UFS 3.1 CPU: Google Tensor

Google Tensor Memory: 12GB

12GB Operating System: Android

Android Battery: 5003mAh, 30W (USB PD PPS) wired charging, up to 23W wireless charging

5003mAh, 30W (USB PD PPS) wired charging, up to 23W wireless charging Ports: USB Type-C

USB Type-C Display (Size, Resolution): 6.7” QHD+ (1440x3120, 19.5:9) LTPO OLED, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus

6.7” QHD+ (1440x3120, 19.5:9) LTPO OLED, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus Camera (Front): 11.1MP f/2.2 (94° FoV, fixed focus)

11.1MP f/2.2 (94° FoV, fixed focus) Cameras (Rear): 50MP f/1.85 primary (82° FoV w/OIS), 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (114° FoV), 48MP f/3.5 telephoto (23.5° FoV w/OIS, 4x optical and up to 20x “Super Res Zoom”)

50MP f/1.85 primary (82° FoV w/OIS), 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (114° FoV), 48MP f/3.5 telephoto (23.5° FoV w/OIS, 4x optical and up to 20x “Super Res Zoom”) Price: Starts at $900

Starts at $900 Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Ultra-Wideband

5G, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Ultra-Wideband Others: Polished aluminum frame, IP68, In-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1, Dual-SIM via eSIM, reverse wireless charging

Polished aluminum frame, IP68, In-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1, Dual-SIM via eSIM, reverse wireless charging Dimensions: 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm, 210 g

163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm, 210 g Colors: Sorta Sunny, Cloudy White, and Stormy Black Pros Great Pixel software features.

Good performance.

Big, smooth, beautiful screen.

Great camera.

Good battery life.

Good build quality. Cons Big phone — too big for some.

$900 is objectively a lot of money, even if this is a good deal.

Lens flare can be an issue sometimes.

Inconsistent fingerprint sensor performance.

Hardware, design, what's in the box?

Google’s Pixel 6 is a top-to-bottom reimagining with all-new hardware and design language. From any angle, a time-traveling Pixel 6 wouldn’t be recognized by an Android Police reader prior to 2021. Apart from a return of the long-lost two-tone back with a more modern slant, you’d probably never recognize it as a Pixel, excluding the big, glossy G on the back. Google even dropped the textured power button it introduced on the Pixel 5a, and it doesn’t have that same sort of “fun” feeling it did before. This is a more serious phone, reflecting how much more seriously Google is taking things now.

The most striking element of the Pixel 6 Pro is the new visor-like camera strip. Rather than try to hide how much space was needed for the cameras, Google’s highlighting them as a design accent, and it’s probably a smart move, making the phone immediately recognizable — hopefully, it’s something Google sticks with. But objectively, the massive camera carbuncle has implications beyond styling.

Also read: Google Pixel 6 review: A new leaf

For one, it means an issue for cases. I was able to play around with about a dozen different case styles during our review, and in every instance, the lip required to accommodate the camera hump further highlighted its prominence. On top of that, because the camera strip wraps around the entire back until the frame, most cases have a clearly defined weak point where only a few millimeters of material separates the top section from the bottom. I suspect that a lot of Pixel 6 Pro cases are going to break in that spot. The hump can also make the phone feel a little awkward to hold in landscape, with one side feeling substantially thicker than the other. It does at least rest flat on a table, unlike most off-center camera bumps.

There’s only one mmWave-equipped version of the Pixel 6 Pro available here in the US, so you don’t have the sort of weird situation with multiple models that you’ve got with the “smaller” version of the phone, but it does mean the top of the phone’s polished metal frame has a wide plastic insert. Google tells us the non-mmWave version (which apparently we won’t be getting) has more traditional antenna bands on top.

Although some have claimed the frame of the Pixel 6 Pro is stainless steel, that’s sadly incorrect. While I’d love if that were true, we have explicitly confirmed that Google opted for aluminum, like every other Android manufacturer these days. It’s polished rather than the textured anodized surface on the smaller Pixel 6. That finish matches the glossy back of the phone well — Google compared the effect to jewelry in its presentation, but I get more of a 50’s car vibe from it. Some of us feel that the glossy finish makes the big phone easier to grip, but I feel the opposite way, and I can’t count how many times the phone fell off surfaces while I was trying to photograph it.

On that note, this is a big phone. As we said, the “best” Pixel 6 experience only comes in one size now, and that’s an XXL equivalent to your Ultra or Pro Max phones, and it’s noticeably larger than a OnePlus 9 Pro. At times, it’s a two-handed experience, but a big phone does mean a big screen, and the extra space can be handy for both productivity and entertainment. I don’t consider myself a small phone apologist, but the phone does border on unwieldy sometimes, and the lone saving grace for a good grip is the screen’s curved edges.

I know, a lot of people hate curved screen edges, but this is how you make a big phone fit in your hand. Yes, there’s a bit of off-angle distortion on the edges, but it makes the Pixel 6 Pro easier to use, and the screen is otherwise fantastic. I’m very picky when it comes to things like dark gray uniformity at low brightness levels (i.e., using dark themes at night), and the Pixel 6 Pro’s display is superb. Color is great and seems well-calibrated, there’s almost no banding, and it gets bright enough for use in direct sunlight and dim enough at night. Android 12 adds an “extra dim” mode that can push that further if you need it, which is also handy if you are sensitive to light when you get migraines or headaches. The new centered hole-punch location makes it a little easier to line the camera up for video calls or selfies, too, and at 120Hz, it’s super smooth most of the time.

The only real issue I had is one that most other folks probably won’t notice: an occasional flicker as brightness ramps up to its maximum setting outdoors and randomly while it’s at that level, probably as it adjusts refresh rate to save power. Again, I tend to see things like this and “jelly” orthogonal or reverse display refresh effects more easily than most folk; it probably won’t be an issue that’s noticed by anyone else, and Google’s looking into it. There’s also no True Tone-like Ambient EQ functionality. Google gave the Pixel 4 that feature, and I love the effect, which tints the display to better match the ambient color temperature. But recent Pixels haven’t had it, and it’s a bummer that the Pixel 6 Pro still doesn’t. Bring it back, Google.

One other screen-adjacent thing that bothers me is the earpiece for the phone, which has an uneven void behind it. In normal use, it’s invisible, but when the light is at just the right angle, you can see that the space back there is oddly shaped, and it’s a little distracting.

The optical in-display fingerprint sensor built into that screen is in the right spot, at least, sort of centered in the bottom half and slightly higher up than some companies prefer to put it. It may be positioned well, but it has wildly inconsistent performance and can lag — sometimes severely. While it’s usually accurate, it can randomly take several seconds to work or reject your fingerprint. I think it’s fair to say it’s the slowest in-display fingerprint sensor on any flagship right now and notably slower than the optical sensor OnePlus uses and the updated ultrasonic sensor Samsung currently uses.

Stereo sound via the bottom-firing speaker and earpiece is very imbalanced. Usually, there’s a difference between the two speakers in this kind of configuration, but this is strong enough that it’s distracting, with the bottom speaker seeming almost twice as loud when listening to certain kinds of content. Google can likely tune it so they more closely match with a future update, though.

Haptics are much improved, but Google still has a long way to go before we can call it the “best.” I think the haptic performance on the 6 Pro is better and stronger than the Pixel 5, all prior Pixels, and even competitors like the S21 series and the OnePlus 9 family — basically making it the best you can get on an Android phone. But, frankly, that’s all still a low bar to clear, and I still notice some irregularity in the “crispness” at the end. (I know, it’s hard to quantify these things in a way that makes sense here in text.) But, the bigger issue with Android haptics is still present: Apple still does it better, with more varied and precise haptic textures and types of feedback, implying to me that the biggest issues with haptics in Androidland are still software and how poorly Android implements them. Bigger ecosystem discussions aside, haptics here are strong enough you’ll almost never miss a buzz in your pocket, and tapping around is pretty satisfying.

In the box, you don’t get much. Google ships it with a USB Type-C to Type-C cable, a short Type-A adapter, and a SIM-ejector tool, plus the usual paper documentation, warranty information, and legal disclaimers, all in a super-tiny size. On that note, remember to opt-out of Google’s binding arbitration agreement if you buy a Pixel 6 Pro. It takes like ten seconds and you can do it right here.

Lastly, the fact that Google requires a somewhat specialty PPS charger for maximum charging speeds but doesn’t include one in the box is a little ridiculous.

Software, performance, and battery

The best reason to buy a “flagship” Pixel has always been the software, period. Google’s release schedule, hardware, and pricing left it at a disadvantage every single year, but the software almost made up for all that. The Pixel experience is unique and feature-filled, and I personally love it. Switching to other phones usually feels like stepping back in time, and between Android 12 and Google’s usual Pixel-specific features, the 6 Pro is a joy to use.

The Pixel 6 Pro runs Android 12, and it’s the first phone to ship with the new release. If you haven’t followed our coverage of the software changes, it’s the most substantial update that Android’s received in years, delivering a big new visual redesign. So many of the changes we observed during the developer previews and Android Beta Program were Pixel-specific, though, it’s fair to say that the Pixels don’t really run “stock” Android anymore. In fact, a lot of self-professed “stock” fans might straight-up dislike the software on Google’s Pixels now.

Android 12 rolls out a big new Material You visual refresh that introduces things like adaptive color theming system-wide that apps can even pick up cues from, and it’s pushing a newer, less dense layout that changes everything from the System menu to the lockscreen, notifications, and quick settings tray. Basically everything has been retouched if not fully redesigned, and coming from Android 11 on a Pixel, you may not feel at home immediately. If you want the full rundown on Android 12, check out our review.

But Android 12 is more than just a coat of adaptively colored paint. The new universal search system built into the Pixel Launcher is so handy, you can basically give up the seemingly straightforward “launch an app to do something” paradigm. Just tap in a search for the action you want — not even the app, the thing you want to do inside the app. Odds are it can launch a shortcut to that activity directly, bypassing the whole app-based navigation schema we’ve been used to using for the last decade. It’s subtly game-changing.

Google’s also taking a whole new approach to the idea of widgets on Android 12, heavily inspired by Apple, with fun new designs that make the built-in set much more mainstream. Even if you don’t use widgets, with these new looks, you might want to. Even the notification sounds and ringtones Google’s using by default are different and more “fun” this time around.

It seems like it’s impossible to make the most people care about their own privacy online, but Google also rolled out some much-appreciated improvements that make you more cognizant of what your phone is doing when. Google actually started work on its own microphone and camera access indicators well before Apple rolled out a set in iOS, but now they’re finally here, and we have a new location permissions dialog that offers a less granular option for apps that don’t need to know exactly where you are. On top of that, there’s the new Privacy Dashboard, which brings all your privacy-related settings into one place where you can quickly and easily audit which apps are accessing what. There’s also a new (and still nebulously defined) Private Compute Core that promises to isolate on-device happenings for AI-powered workloads like the Assistant.

The Assistant on the Pixel 6 Pro is also picking up some really awesome new tricks, like enhanced voice typing that can let you do things like insert emojis, spell out words, and mix a surprisingly extensive list of commands with dictation. It can even pick up on contextual cues to insert punctuation marks on its own. I’m not a big fan or user of voice input in general, but if you are, this sort of thing is a pretty killer feature. Though, in my mind, the Pixel’s biggest benefit is still the fact that it’s the best actual phone you can get — and I mean actual voice-based phone calls, anachronistic as they may be.

In addition to the automatic Call Screening feature that honestly makes any non-Pixel phone painful to use (given the ridiculous volume of spam calls we continuously suffer) and the Hold for Me feature that’s proven particularly useful as wait times have exploded during the pandemic, Google also rolled out two new features: Wait Times and Direct my Call. Neither works perfectly — in fact, neither worked for me at all until just before our review was published — but they can show you how long you may have to wait based on historical data when calling a particular support line and offer a transcript with buttons for navigating phone menu trees.

Google also hyped its new unified Live Translate suite of features, though many of them are individually older features from separate apps. Google Lens and the Translate app could previously offer visual translations, but being able to transcribe spoken French into English text in near-real-time via Live Caption is pretty incredible — though, I’ll be honest, it got confused pretty easily watching Muzzy in French, which would seem like the simplest possible example. And though I haven't had the opportunity to use it with anyone in a conversation just yet, Interpreter Mode would make traveling to certain places a whole lot easier.

The Pixel 6 Pro still has things prior models did, like the Recorder app, which I find pretty handy for recording and transcribing interviews.There’s also the Personal Safety app, which can do things like detect if you’re in a car crash, share your location with loved ones, and even remind you to check in and share your location with others if you fail to — handy for things like hiking.

I can honestly gush about the Pixel 6 Pro’s software for ages, but not everything is good. For one, I’m starting to resent the lower density Google’s aiming for. My eyesight is still pretty good up close, and the new quick settings menu is frustrating to use sometimes. While I thought having big text labels might make it faster to find what I need, any convenience there is offset by the fact that I have only four buttons accessible from my notifications and eight when expanded. I regularly use more than eight quick settings toggles them, so I’m constantly shuffling through multiple pages, which gets annoying fast. Google’s new extended screenshot tool is also pretty buggy — when it works fine it’s great, but it seems to have a lot more corner case issues than the sort of system Samsung and OnePlus use.

I’m also not a fan of the new power button shortcut for the Assistant. I get it, Google wants to follow Apple and Samsung on this one with a one-button shortcut to its voice assistant, but I prefer having my power button control the power — though you can thankfully change that back yourself in settings. One thing you can’t bring back, though, is Android 11’s handy smart home, contactless payments, and power menu. Sure, you can access that stuff from separate shortcuts on the lockscreen or quick settings, but I liked that all-in-one menu and the ease of single-button access.

But, even if you don't like a specific feature, Google’s Pixels get Feature Drop updates that deliver new things like this all the time. Every three months, you get an actual list of new software functionality and improvements that make your life easier in specific, tiny ways. And sure, some companies might dribble out flagship features to older devices when major OS updates land, but Google’s nearly alone in this steady pace of new features, many of which also come to older phones.

Hardware requirements for all these new software features — many of which leverage resource-intensive AI-based workflows — must be pretty high. Many of the Pixel 6 Pro’s software features (especially in the case of the camera) won’t be coming to older devices, probably because of just how much power you need to do them. Thankfully, Google’s new Tensor chipset is up to the task.

I was actually pretty concerned about how well the Pixel 6 Pro would perform given Google’s freshman effort at a custom chip, but my worries were unfounded. While I look forward to a deeper dive into the particulars behind the Tensor chip, Google gave us a decent overview and explained technical details like Tensor’s unique two X1 core architecture, 20-core GPU, and onboard low-power processing specifically for things like Now Playing (which recognizes music from the lockscreen or always-on display). But Google’s biggest performance priority seems to have been optimizing the hardware for faster AI and machine learning performance, and even just simple things like the Assistant work noticeably faster.

In more “normal” anecdotal everyday use, Tensor felt arbitrarily fast, though maybe not quite as fast all the time as some Snapdragon 888-powered devices I’ve used, like Samsung’s S21 series. In certain (likely poorly optimized) apps, I’d notice occasional dropped frames more frequently than I would on other devices, but it was a pretty minor issue. If you consider app-opening speed a strong indicator of general performance (it isn’t), then the Pixel 6 Pro beats every other Android phone I tested. But generally, the 6 Pro feels flagship-fast and no one will be complaining it doesn’t have a Qualcomm chip. Even modem performance seemed fantastic — AP’s Max Weinbach approached gigabit speeds (~ 700Mbps) on T-Mobile’s mid-band 5G in the city, and I hit the same maximums (~170/20) I usually do with my middle-of-nowhere T-Mobile 5G.

One big benefit of Google’s Tensor chip is the impact on updates. It’s a poorly kept secret, but we’ve been told by sources in the industry that one reason they can’t update devices beyond 3-4 years is because of Qualcomm and related contract details and support costs. But now Google isn’t beholden to anyone but itself when it comes to software support — it made this chip, it can decide how long it wants to maintain the software required to use it. It’s a move I hope more companies make, not just to increase pressure to deliver longer update schedules, but because more diversity in the chipset market can only ever be a good thing (even if Qualcomm does make a pretty good product most of the time).

Probably as a result of Tensor, Google promises a long five-year security update lifetime for the Pixel 6 Pro. And while that’s great and it’s the longest commitment anyone makes in a consumer Android device, Google’s also only promising three years of OS updates. For context: That’s the same promise it makes for all recent non-Tensor Pixels. Google makes the same OS-level commitment for the $900 Pixel 6 Pro as it did for the $350 Pixel 4a, which seems wrong to me. I think the company can and should do better for its own Tensor-powered flagships and offer five years for both, especially considering Apple has delivered 7-8 years of OS-level updates for some devices. Aim higher, Google.

My biggest worry going into this review was battery life. Google’s Tensor chip was an unknown quantity, and tuning a device for precise power optimization is very tricky. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 and half the flagship phones of 2021 had issues with battery life, so I thought for sure that Google would stumble here, but it didn’t. In my testing for the last week, the Pixel 6 Pro gets pretty good battery life — though that does vary based on how you use it and measure it.

Unfortunately, Android 12 has ruined our ability to accurately measure multi-day battery life because of Google’s hamfisted and shortsighted changes to the Settings menu. So, while I’m searching for a new way to measure it precisely, I can’t provide nice screenshots with clearly defined screen-on times, just my own multi-day measurements added up over 24 hour periods, with a bit of estimating to take into account charging periods. But I observed somewhere in the neighborhood of 6-7 hours of screen-on time over two days.

On the scale of 2021 ultra/max/pro-sized flagships, that’s pretty good! However, it’s important to stress that I usually see what I’d consider the upper-end of battery life in my reviews, and even I observed that specific intensive workflows like using the camera heavily can suck the battery dry much, much faster. In one instance, going nuts with low-light photos for around 20-30 minutes, it ate an almost equal number of percentage points off the battery. Battery life will vary based on use, and I’m confident heavy users with very demanding needs can kill the Pixel 6 Pro in no time.

The phone also charges relatively quickly, but I’ve been spoiled, and I still wish it were faster. Google claims the phone can hit 30W with a PPS charger, but my testing never approached that rate — 23W was the best I ever saw. Wireless charging is also apparently faster, courtesy of Google’s snazzy new charger, but we couldn’t test that at all, since it requires a charger you can’t buy yet. Still, I’ve been pampered for years by OnePlus and its stupendously fast charging, which has proven to be a really, really handy feature when I didn’t think it would be that important. I wish the Pixel 6 Pro came closer to that advertised 30W rate, but I also wish it had a higher rate to begin with.

Cameras

Photo quality is terribly subjective, as each year’s MKBHD poll makes clear. Loads of people prefer highly stylized, saturated, overly contrasty results they can toss straight on the ‘gram or which make their life seem more colorful or glamorous. Google still sort of resists that temptation (which other companies seem willing to give into), but the camera tuning has changed in a way that feels a little less Googly — and which, in some ways, I don’t like. (Also, sadly, our new theme can't display full-resolution samples, so here's a Google Photos gallery of the images in our review.)

For one, the Pixel’s previous habit of underexposing images isn’t as prevalent on the 6 Pro. If anything, I noticed that the camera was overexposing sometimes, usually in dark scenes. However, if you notice the camera doing that, it’s just a single swipe of either the contrast or brightness slider to dial it in — handy.

Google also gave the Pixel 6 series a white balance slider. Sadly, I’ve confirmed that older phones won’t be getting the feature, which is too bad. On the rare occasions when the Pixel 6 Pro messes up white balance because of a confusing scene, you can dial it in on your own. It’s a bit of a non-sequitur, but I prefer this sort of slider-for-effect approach to any full “manual” mode on a smartphone camera as it doesn’t throw away the strengths of computational photography and universally produces better results than "pro" or manual camera modes.

I was hoping that this big new megapixel count and the ginormous sensor would mean even better detail resolution in the Pixel 6 Pro, but that hasn’t quite panned out. Comparing the primary camera results of the Pixel 6 Pro to the 5a, I do notice a little less noise, but fine details aren’t a whole lot more defined or contrasty — which was probably an unrealistic expectation on my part. That 50MP count gets binned down to a similar 12MP. Low-light performance is a lot better, though, and even marginal scenes show less noise or shorter exposures (with potentially less motion blur). Situations where older phones would have to switch to Night Sight, the Pixel 6 Pro can handle with a normal exposure, which is great. Admittedly, I’ve always been a fan of the Pixel camera, but the Pixel 6 Pro seems like the all-around camera king, barring some unfortunate issues.

The “4x” telephoto camera in the Pixel 6 Pro is the thing I was most looking forward to, but it’s also one of the things that disappoints me the most. That’s not because it takes bad photos, but it’s because you have almost no control over when and how it actually gets triggered. Sometimes the phone will randomly decide it’s fine using the telephoto in a dim scene at night (surprise, it supports Night Sight!), later it won’t even trigger in bright daylight, sticking with Super Res Zoom off the primary camera instead. And that’s too bad because apart from being a little soft stometimes, like basically all folded/periscope telephoto cameras, and a little lacking in “zoom,” the 6 Pro’s telephoto is good. At a software-aided 20X, as with the rabbit above, I think it does a better job than many other folded telephoto cameras.

The second big issue I have with the Pixel 6 Pro’s camera is the lens flare, which is so bad and so strong that the moon can even interfere with astrophotography. All smartphones (hell, all lenses) have lens flare to some degree, but this is worse than what I’ve noticed on any other Pixel — or any other recent phone, really. It’s something I had to work around while taking photos, and that’s disappointing. Previously Google addressed a similar issue on the original Pixel back in 2016, and I hope it’s able to do something about the situation here because the effect can be strong enough to ruin an otherwise great shot.

The wide-angle camera on the last generation of Pixels was good, but this new one is a little better. It’s not quite as “wide” as the old one (114˚ vs. 119˚), but the difference isn’t huge and the new one has a little less noise. If you were hoping that it served double duty as a macro camera like some OnePlus phones and the recent iPhone, you’re out of luck.

One thing I really love about the Pixel 6 Pro’s camera is that photos taken at the 2x “zoom” mode are basically as detailed as what most other phones take normally — potentially a benefit of the new high resolution sensor and its ability to crop down without switching to digital zoom? Whatever the cause, that 2x works out to somewhere around a 56mm focal length, which is where I start to get happy, and the results are great outside extremely challenging situations or low-light. I can basically live in 2x mode as if it were the default.

The new Action Pan and Long Exposure photo modes are very, very fun. I was actually getting into motion panning photography a little before the Pixel 6 landed in my lap, and having played with doing it manually on a mirrorless camera and a few soapbox derby cars, I find Google’s results are surprisingly good and a whole lot easier to create.

Magic Eraser is far from "magic," and plenty of the times I tried to use it, it failed to do a very good job getting rid of things like power lines, but it is pretty handy for editing out smaller details you don't want in a shot — so long as you don't scrutinize the results too closely.

Now, I don’t record a whole lot of video, I’m not as big of an expert on the subject of video, and text like this isn’t the best format to show it off, but I’m impressed with the video performance improvements in the Pixel 6 Pro. I don’t have one of Apple’s new big-sensor iPhones to compare it to, but I think this is probably the best video you can record on an Android phone.

Last year’s models overheated easily when recording 60fps 4K video, but so far, the 6 Pro doesn’t, and Google wasn’t kidding when it talked about the HDR quality. Dynamic range is impressive, approaching what the camera can do in static photos, and the quality of recorded audio is very good. If I’m being picky, it has a tendency again to overexpose slightly in dark scenes, blowing out highlights, and the viewfinder shows more shaking and judder on a pan than the video actually records.

I also ran into an issue once in a while when switching between camera “zoom” levels where the viewfinder would go completely white. I've told Google about it, and I assume they're looking into it, but it didn't happen very often, and killing and restarting the app always fixed it.

Should you buy it?

Yes. The Pixel 6 Pro is an amazing phone, especially given the surprisingly low $900 price, and I’m happy to recommend it to anyone. Frankly, it’s the first Pixel that has felt like a real no-compromise flagship since the original model debuted in 2016. Google’s finally taking phones seriously, and while it’s a joke that they had to count to 6 before the company could stop making dumb and easily avoided mistakes, I’m glad we’re here now. There’s no inexplicably crappy screen, bathtub notch, gimmicky gestures, or mid-range parts masquerading as a flagship phone. The Pixel 6 Pro is the real deal, and I think it’s the best premium Android phone you can buy right now.

That said, I think that price is a feature, and the smaller, ostensibly less premium Pixel 6 is probably a slightly better phone, coming in at $300 cheaper and delivering most of the same features and almost the same experience. Don’t get me wrong, this is a fantastic phone, $900 is a great price, and I would easily recommend this over a OnePlus 9 or Galaxy S21+ or Ultra. It’s just a joy to use and a fantastic value. But, the $600 Pixel 6 is a shockingly good deal. The 6 Pro is 50% more but only 20% better. Unless you want the best possible experience at any price, I think the cheaper Pixel 6 is the phone to buy.

I’m thrilled that Google is finally stepping up when it comes to software updates for Pixels, not just for the impact it has on customers, but because it will easily do more to make an impact on sustainability than Google’s hype when it comes to recycled material. “Reduce” and “reuse” come before “recycle” in the three R’s for a reason, and the Pixel 6 Pro will last longer in consumers’ hands.

Google’s Tensor chipset is fast enough that I don’t think anyone will have an issue with it, even long-term, unless Android’s hardware requirements somehow explode in the next few years. The big, beautiful screen is smooth and vivid, battery life is good, and the cameras are great and (apart from the issue with lens flare) probably the best you can get in a smartphone right now. It’s a really, really nice phone. Sure it could use a stronger telephoto camera, faster fingerprint unlock, faster charging, better speaker balance, or a smaller size with a less prominent camera hump, but some of those issues might be improved in software. And even if they aren’t, for $900, they’re very minor issues compared to what flagship Pixels usually suffer.

It might change when the Galaxy S22 series lands in a few months, but right now, the Pixel 6 Pro is among the very best you can get — in my mind, eclipsed only by the smaller and $300 cheaper Pixel 6, and only if you consider price a feature.

Buy it if:

You want a big, powerful phone with tons of unique software features

Photos and video quality are important to you.

You plan to keep the phone for 3-5 years.

Price doesn’t matter.

Don't buy it if:

Money matters — the Pixel 6 is $300 less and almost every bit as good.

You want a really strong “zoom” lens, faster charging, or a flat screen.

Small phones work better for you.

