Just earlier today, Google published, then deleted, then republished a post to its forums, claiming that the December 2021 update had been "paused" for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. This makes sense, given how few customers received the original update. The explanation? Apparently, the December update introduced an issue with dropped and disconnected calls for some.

The pertinent text of the announcement is embedded below:

"The Pixel team paused the December software update to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices after some users reported calls were dropping or disconnecting. We have now identified a fix that will roll out in a software update by late January. This update will also include all the fixes and improvements that were originally planned in December. If you received the December software update on Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and are still experiencing mobile connectivity issues, you can revert to the previous software version using the Android Flash Tool (flash.android.com) and performing a factory reset. Please back up your phone before restoring to the previous software version. If you are not experiencing mobile connectivity issues, no action is required. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we roll out the fix."

Google doesn't go into too much technical detail here, and it isn't clear why the announcement was first pulled then republished. A fix for the issue is planned with a later update, but it won't land until "late January" — oof. That timeline would be later than the anticipated January update, otherwise expected to arrive, based on the usual schedule, sometime early next week.

Those that have run into the issue are advised to roll back to the prior update via the Android Flash Tool and perform a factory reset. That's a pretty manual fix, and probably beyond what some customers are comfortable doing, though our more technical readers should have no issue.

We have seen a handful of reports regarding network connectivity issues (and we've covered both the issue and a possible fix) but none which definitively attach an issue to the December update when it comes to timing. Most reports for similar problems predate its late rollout. We should point out, the changelog for the December update ironically claimed "General improvements for network connection stability & performance."

This issue compounds the mild snafu the December update has already been for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Though the big December Feature Drop update rolled out at the beginning of the month for older devices, Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro didn't get it until later — and even then, it didn't seem to roll out for everyone. It wasn't clear what was going on or if the delay was due to carrier certifications or some other issue. At least one of us at Android Police did receive it, though.

We reached out to Google for more information, following which the company republished the announcement that the update was pulled. We're told the original removal was just a posting error and that the January update will fix the issue for those currently affected but who aren't comfortable flashing their own device (but are willing to live with the issue in the meantime). Curiously, the update is still available for manual download from Google. Given the potential risks, we'd hold off installing the December update if you don't already have it.

Android 12-based One UI 4 is now arriving for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Tab S7 Samsung is on a roll

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email