The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been riddled with bugs since their launch despite multiple updates from Google. The December 2021 feature drop even worsened matters before the company eventually fixed several bugs with the delayed January 2022 update. For a change, the February 2022 security patch finally rolled out in a timely manner for the Pixel 6 series, and it looked like Google was on track to deliver a bug-free experience to owners of its latest Pixel phones. As it turns out, though, the update seems to be causing Wi-Fi connectivity issues on some Pixel 6 units despite it not containing any major new changes or features.

Several Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners have taken to Reddit and Twitter to complain about Wi-Fi connectivity issues after installing the February security patch. They report that Wi-Fi keeps switching off automatically after a few minutes or when their device goes into sleep mode. In some cases, enabling Wi-Fi causes Bluetooth to turn off in the background, and eventually, Wi-Fi also turns itself off. Additionally, the bug prevents the phone from automatically connecting to saved Wi-Fi networks.

Affected users blame the latest security patch for this, as the Wi-Fi radio on their phone worked normally prior to it. Some users who contacted Google support were told to factory reset their handset, but that did not help in resolving the issue. Resetting the network settings also does not seem to do anything. A reboot only appears to resolve the problem for a few minutes.

The official February 2022 changelog from Google only mentions some Bluetooth-related fixes for the Pixel 6 series. It is unclear if these changes are to be blamed for the Wi-Fi issues. At the moment, there does not seem to be a workaround to the Wi-Fi woes except ensuring that you don't install the February 2022 patch on your Pixel 6. If you have already installed the update and are facing problems with Wi-Fi, you'll probably need to wait for Google to acknowledge the issue and roll out a fix unless you want to go through the hassle of resetting your phone and downgrading to the January patch.

